Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Inspiring Kiwi Youth To Say #YESTOSUCCESS – On Māori+

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 8:36 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

A nationwide high school book tour by an inspirational Māori role model is the subject of an eight-part web series – #YESTOSUCCESS – launching exclusively on Māori Television’s MĀORI+ app and website this Monday 18 October 2021.

From Cape Reinga to the Bluff, Robett David Hollis (Ngāti Porou) and his team embarked on a humourous and heartfelt mission speaking to thousands of teenagers about dreaming bigger and saying #YESTOSUCCESS.

The tour ran alongside the launch of his autobiography ‘PowerMoves: A Māori Entrepreneur’s Journey from the Benefit to the Boardroom' which was created together with best-selling author Justin Brown and distributed free to 800,000 students.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the media and technology industries, Hollis says he wants to “positively impact others through braver conversations, creativity and commerce. I have a very simple message for our youth – let’s break stereotypes, smash goals and have enough internal bravery to say #YESTOSUCCESS.”

Raised in Aranui, Ōtautahi (Christchurch), Hollis is a ‘multi-exit’ entrepreneur. After a career as professional snowboarder, he launched several successful companies including one of New Zealand's leading content agencies which was acquired by Saatchi & Saatchi.

He also built – and exited – the country’s largest network of shared workspaces for start-up businesses. Hollis was ranked by LinkedIn as one of the top three Most Influential New Zealanders and named in Metro Magazine's Top 10 Innovators of The Year.

“I’ve set a personal goal to help destroy New Zealand’s tall poppy syndrome by inspiring our youth to say #YESTOSUCCESS,” he explains. “We drove the entire length of the country engaging and encouraging young Kiwis to think bigger, be braver and not be afraid to step into the light and succeed.”

Web series director Seung-woo Hong who led the project says he has documented similar tours in the past but nothing prepared him for the emotional rollercoaster that was #YESTOSUCCESS.

“Hearing some of the realities faced by these kids was heart-breaking at times,” says Hong.

“But seeing Robett go into each school and present himself in a way that the youth could instantly connect and relate to was super-inspiring to witness. I do hope I did justice sharing his story and that this series is a stepping stone to his ultimate mission.”

Featuring in the eight-episode web series #YESTOSUCCESS:

· EPISODE 1: After months of planning, Robett Hollis and his team finally begin their #YESTOSUCCESS tour. First stop: Northland!

· EPISODE 2: As he approaches South Auckland, Hollis is determined to be honest with his student audience about the low expectations they will face as simply ‘statistics’.

· EPISODE 3: On one of their longest travel days, Hollis visits a familiar part of the country where his whānau hails from.

· EPISODE 4: Nearing the end of the North Island leg, Hollis encounters a few hiccups on the road before delivering one of the school tour’s more emotional talks.

· EPISODE 5: At the first South Island school, students open up to a new perspective on what each of them deal with at home.

· EPISODE 6: A visit to Kaikōura is a wake-up call about the harsh realities faced by some young New Zealanders.

· EPISODE 7: Hollis arrives in his hometown of Ōtautahi (Christchurch), visiting his old neighbourhood and school.

· EPISODE 8: In the final leg of the book tour, Hollis experiences a moment that truly exemplifies the importance of this mission.

Experience #YESTOSUCCESS – launching exclusively on Māori Television’s MĀORI+ app and website maoritelevision.com this Monday 18 October 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Television on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 