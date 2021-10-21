Coromandel’s New Dance Farm Festival Announces First Artist Line-up

Coromandel’s newest summer event, Dance Farm Festival may well be the hottest ticket of the summer, with event organisers having today unveiled an impressive artist line-up.

They are remaining tight-lipped about their headline act which is set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Singer-songwriter sensation Mitch James, electronic duo SACHI and beloved songstress, Ladyhawke have been named in today’s first release of artists who will be taking to the stage for the inaugural festival, being held on 08 January 2022 at Joe’s Farm in Whangamata.

The homegrown talent doesn’t stop there with Niko Walters, LA Women, Georgia Lines and There’s A Tuesday also joining the line-up and heading to sunny Whangamata this January.

Event Organiser, Denis Beaver from Coro-Events says Dance Farm is shaping up to be a summer event that music lovers will not want to miss.

“We’re thrilled to have secured such an incredible line-up of local talent for our first-ever Dance Farm Festival. We’re especially pleased that this event will be open to all those who are vaccinated from 15 years of age in line with Government guidelines. We’re all set for what’s shaping up to be an awesome summer of live events.”

Both the R15 youth ticket (limited allocation) and the GA tickets are expected to be in high demand when tickets go on sale from 28 October 2021, so make sure to pre-register at www.dancefarm.co.nz and secure your place at Dance Farm.

Festival goers over 18 will also be able to upgrade to VIP tickets and camp onsite. All tickets include free shuttle transport to and from Whangamata.

For more information visit www.dancefarm.co.nz and keep up to date with Dance Farm Festival on Instagram and Facebook.

