Money For Jam Set To Raise Funds For Music Helps First Show To Feature Boh Runga, Nathan King And Rodney Fisher

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 11:54 am
Press Release: MusicHelps

The Production Co. and The Stream Shop have collaborated with the help of the NZ Music Commission to launch Money For Jam, a streaming fundraiser for music industry charity MusicHelps. Money For Jam will bring artists together to collaborate on a unique performance. The first stream will feature Boh Runga (Stellar*), Nathan King (ZED) and Rodney Fisher (Good Shirt) performing an acoustic set this Friday at 7:30pm at moneyforjam.co.nz. Viewers are encouraged to donate to MusicHelps via the website or by texting the word music to 2448.

Musician Nathan King says he's excited to be part of Money For Jam. “I know the music community and music fans can't wait to get back to live shows, and Money For Jam is a way to safely perform, providing some entertainment for people at the end of another long week at home, and raise money for MusicHelps. It's a win win win."

The Production Co. Managing Director Paul (Goff) van’t Hof says that Money For Jam is a chance to raise money to support members of the music community who are out of work due to lockdown and event restrictions, but also to give musicians and production workers an opportunity to stay match fit for what everyone hopes will be a big summer ahead.

“We support the government's COVID response, however it leaves the live music community hamstrung until level restrictions are relaxed. People in this community are hurting and we aim to assist Music Helps in providing some relief. It's about bridging the gap until we get back to the live events we all love,” van’t Hof said.

“It’s been, and continues to be, a tough year for those involved in live music events,” says MusicHelps Community Relationship Manager Carmel Bennett.

“MusicHelps, a unique charity providing assistance to those who earn their living from music, thank The Production Co., the crew and artists for pulling together Money For Jam. Any funds raised will be used to support our 24/7 Helpline & Counselling service and Benevolent Fund."

“We’re proud to be partnering with The Production Co. to capture and share these fantastic performances with fans across the land, says Stream Shop founder Helen Wrightson. “This is just what the events and entertainment industry needs right now”.

Performances by different artists are planned for the following Fridays and will be filmed safely within current Ministry of Health guidelines at The Production Co’s studio in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Money For Jam
with Boh Runga, Nathan King and Rodney Fisher
Friday 29 October, 7:30pm

Watch and donate at moneyforjam.co.nz and keep an eye on the website for line-up announcements for upcoming line-ups!

