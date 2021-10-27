Dream11 Super Smash Schedule 2021/22 | Every Match Live On Spark Sport

This summer the Dream11 Super Smash has wider coverage than ever before with every game live on Spark Sport for the first time.

The schedule also sees Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval set to again host five Dream11 Super Smash double-headers in 2021/22.

Another feature of today's announcement is an increase to 40 live matches on free-to-air television across TVNZ 1 and TVNZ Duke.

This edition of the Dream11 Super Smash has a weekend focus, with matches predominantly played on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and across the Christmas holiday window at key summer locations.

An earlier Dream11 Super Smash window sees the ACES and HEARTS first double-header against Northern Brave on 27 November at Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval.

Away trips to new Dream11 Super Smash locations highlight a busy holiday period.

The ACES and HEARTS head to Palmerston North to take on the Central Stags and Hinds on 27 December before signing off for 2021 at Queenstown's picturesque John Davies Oval two days later.

NZC chief executive David White said he was delighted to be in a position to announce the schedule for the 2021-22 summer, given the difficulties of the current Covid-19 environment.

“It’s taken a little longer to confirm the arrangements but it’s certainly been worth the wait – with more men’s and women’s domestic matches to be screened live on Spark Sport and TVNZ than ever before,” he said.

“This competition continues to go from strength to strength and I’m confident this season’s version will continue the trend and draw record viewership numbers.”

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch, said he was looking forward to another exciting summer of cricket in Aotearoa.

“As the home of NZC content, Spark Sport is bringing Kiwis live coverage of all 64 matches of the Super Smash season this summer, as well as an exciting international line-up to be announced in the coming weeks.

“What better way for Kiwis to get their summer fix of cricket than to join our team of commentators including Craig McMillan, Scotty Stevenson, Mark Richardson, Frankie McKay, Katey Martin and Rebecca Rolls on Spark Sport.

“We’re very excited to have our Spark Sport commentators calling most matches from our brand-new boundary side commentary pods getting them closer to the action and improving the viewing experience like never before,” Latch said.

FIXTURES

HOME

All matches at Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval

27 November | vs. Northern Brave

11 December | vs. Wellington Blaze and Firebirds

7 January | vs. Canterbury Magicians and Kings

15 January | vs. Otago Sparks and Volts

22 January | vs. Central Hinds and Stags

AWAY

4 December | vs. Canterbury Magicians and Kings | Hagley Oval

17 December | vs. Northern Brave | Seddon Park

24 December | vs. Wellington Blaze and Firebirds | Cello Basin Reserve

27 December | vs. Central Hinds and Stags | Fitzherbert Park

29 December | vs. Otago Sparks and Volts | John Davies Oval

Tickets on sale NOW!

