Bapcor Group Gets Behind Gumboot Friday While Helping Save The Environment

Friday, 29 October 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Bapcor Limited

With Gumboot Friday fast approaching, Bapcor Group is getting behind Kiwi kids at risk and doing its bit to help save the environment with a two-birds-one-stone approach.

Bapcor Group, which includes BNT, HCB Technologies, Battery Town, Battery Town Marine, The Shock Shop and Autolign, is raising money for Gumboot Friday by collecting scrap batteries for recycling, with 100% of the resulting proceeds going towards providing free counselling for young New Zealanders.

It is encouraging clients, customers, and the general public to bring in as many old automotive and commercial batteries as they can for safe recycling, on and around Gumboot Friday which is being held on 5 November.

“This is an awesome initiative particularly with Covid forcing event cancellations in Auckland, Northland and Waikato. Bapcor are not only helping reduce environmental waste by encouraging people to bring in their used batteries, but they are also helping our kids when they most need it by generously contributing 100% of the proceedings to Gumboot Friday,” says I AM HOPE founder Mike King. “$1 per kilogram goes directly to free kids counselling and with truck batteries weighing up to 70 kilograms, this could potentially be huge for our kids and environment.”

“We’re committed to improving mental health awareness across the board so it’s great to play our part, and we have over 1,000 amazing team members and licensees across more than 200 locations who are really getting behind the project,” says Craig Fowler, Business Manager at HCB Technologies. “Gumboot Friday only happens once a year, but Kiwi kids need help all year round, especially at the moment. So, I hope everyone will make the effort to drop off their unwanted batteries at one of our outlets – the more the merrier!”

To find out more, or to recycle your batteries for this truly worthy New Zealand cause, drop in at your local Bapcor outlet or contact the team at HCB Technologies on 0800 422 228.

 

The Key To Life Charitable Trust came about when Mike King visited Taipa Area School in the Far North where five kids had taken their lives within five months. Since 2015, we've spoken to over 300,000 kids from Bluff to Kaitaia. Our message to our kids is about the over active inner critic - the voice inside all of our heads that has us second-guessing everything we do, the voice of doubt that beats us up and tells us we’re failures, that we’re substandard, and even worthless. Having an over active inner critic is not a sign of mental illness, it’s a sign that we are normal. Our job is to let the people, the youth, the children of Aotearoa know that dealing with the inner critic is something all of us experience everyday of our lives.

“If we want to help those who are suffering from mental illness get to a better place, we are going to have to start talking openly about our own problems. We need to lead by example. That’s especially important when it comes to our kids. If our young people see adults talking openly about their problems then guess what? They’ll start talking openly about their problems. They will also understand that having a tough time doesn’t mean they are mentally ill. Let's take better care of each other." - Mike King.

