Summer Thieves - Paradise Down The Road New Album Out November 19

Album out November 19. Available for pre-order now HERE

New Zealand-based indie/rock/pop outfit Summer Thieves announce the release of their second album, Paradise Down The Road. Across 10 tracks, the band effortlessly move across all aspects of their sound, creating an album which shows a maturation in the Dunedin-bred party starters.

Featuring the single 'Saturday Night' & new track 'Stuck On You', Paradise Down The Road is set for release Friday November 19. The album is available for pre-order now digitally and on limited-edition vinyl.

Written and recorded across multiple lockdowns and quiet periods, the album shows two different emotional sides - one deep & contemplative (written during lockdown), and the other more hopeful & celebratory (written in between lockdowns). Bringing together elements of pop, rock, blues, indie & even tinges of hip-hop & gospel, these eclectic sounds & influences all combine to create a sound hard to pin down to one genre, but instantly recognisable as that of Summer Thieves.

Paradise Down The Road features the band taking the wheel of their sound, driving into new & interesting terrain. Featuring production from Matt Sadgrove (Sons of Zion, Stan Walker) & Tiki Taane (Shapeshifter, Salmonella Dub), alongside co-writes with Brad Kora & Joel Shadbolt (L.A.B), the album is lead by frontman Jake Barton, with his unmistakable vocals & fingerprints on each track.

© Scoop Media

