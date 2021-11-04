Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘Trouble In Paradise’: Exhibition To Shine Spotlight On Climate Change In The Pacific

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 9:15 am
Press Release: National Library Of New Zealand

A new exhibition revealing the impacts of climate change on Pacific communities will be unveiled at the National Library this November.

‘Trouble in Paradise’ will present the sixty winning photographs of a competition run by the UK Government to document the effects of the climate crisis in the Pacific.

Photographers from as young as eight will paint a stark picture of the rising sea levels, tropical cyclones and frequent floods experienced by those living in the South Pacific.

Images of bleached corals in Fiji and houses submerged in water in Samoa will be among those on display, giving visitors a first-hand look at the impacts climate change has on communities and livelihoods.

Visitors will also be able to see illustrated works from the Alexander Turnbull Library rare books collection featuring animal and plant species recorded in the South Pacific.

Trouble in Paradise will open on 4 November 2021 to coincide with COP26, a major UN climate change conference that will be held in Glasgow in November. It is seen by many as the last chance to get the world on track to address the urgent threat of climate change.

British High Commissioner to New Zealand, Laura Clarke, says the exhibition will be confronting, but show why urgent action is needed to tackle climate change and help those on the frontline adapt.

“Pacific Island communities are already facing the impacts of a crisis they did next to nothing to cause, with climate change posing an existential threat to their future,” she says.

“This exhibition will give visitors a first-hand look at what is a very real emergency, and one that is happening right on New Zealand’s doorstep.

“That’s what makes COP26 in Glasgow such a crucial moment, allowing the UK to bring world leaders together to agree urgent action to tackle climate change.

“These talented photographers show us what is at stake for New Zealand’s closest neighbours, and why the time for action is now.”

Te Pouhuaki National Librarian, Rachel Esson says,

“A significant part of the National Library’s role as stewards of Aotearoa’s documentary heritage is to preserve the memory of New Zealand and our place in the Pacific.

“We are proud of the ways in which the Alexander Turnbull Library’s New Zealand and Pacific collections support research in New Zealand and Pacific studies and can shine a light on pressing global issues, such as climate change.”

The photos that will be displayed at the National Library of New Zealand are the winning entries from the UK’s Pacific Climate Photography Competition, which ran in January this year. The competition received more than 300 submissions from people living in the Pacific under the categories of Marine, Land, People, Youth (under 21) and Junior (ages 12 and under).

The images on display are from residents of the Cook Islands, Fiji, Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

The competition was run by the UK as part of its preparations for COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November. Here, the world will come together to agree urgent action to protect the planet for future generations.

Trouble in Paradise is run in partnership with the British High Commission Wellington and the British Council NZ.

It opens Thursday 4 November 2021 and closes 30 April 2022 at the National Library of New Zealand, Molesworth Street, Wellington. Entry is free.

COVID-19 restrictions will apply at all alert levels. Please visit natlib.govt.nz for the latest information to help plan your visit.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Library Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 