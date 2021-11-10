Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

RAW Preview Exhibition Reopens – And Launches Online

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 10:49 am
Press Release: Raglan Arts Weekend

The event may have been postponed for the second year in a row due to Covid, but the Raglan Arts Weekend (RAW) is still offering up art for its fans. This week sees the re-opening of the Preview Exhibition at the Old School, coupled with the Preview Exhibition launching online for the first time ever.

“You now have the option of either visiting the Preview Exhibition in the flesh, or browsing the art from the comfort of your own home,” says Nicky, RAW Co-ordinator. “We’ve worked quickly to adapt in this current climate, and we’re pleased our artists get to showcase, inspire others and hopefully sell their work.”

As per usual, there is a very popular 300x300 show where artworks are sold for a fraction of their usual price at $200 each. There is also a main exhibition, suitably titled: ‘And Then We Paused/ Reflections of a Covid World’.

“It’s a sizable collection of work with two artworks per artist, meaning 84 artworks are displayed,” explains Nicky. “A big chunk of these were sold in the four days the Preview Exhibition was open before lockdown, but there are plenty still up for grabs. We have 13 new artists and the collection covers a really broad range of media - sculpture, painting, photography, metal work, encaustic, print making, illustration, pottery, weaving, textile art, designer jewellery, to name a few.”

Sales from the Preview Exhibition go to the artists and also towards running RAW, a not-for-profit event. The show will be open at the Old School daily from 10am until 2pm and will run until Sunday 21 November.

For those that want to visit it online, please visit www.raglanartsweekend.nz and look for the ‘Buy Art’ tab.

The RAW self-guided arts trail has been postponed until Easter 2022. Save the dates: 16- 18 April 2022.

