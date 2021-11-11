Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Ao With Moana: Summer Series – On Māori Television

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 5:34 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Māori Television’s award-winning current affairs series revisits its best stories of the year in TE AO WITH MOANA: SUMMER SERIES – premiering on Monday 29 November 2021 at 8.00 PM.

Hosted by Moana Maniapoto, TE AO WITH MOANA won Best Current Affairs Series at the 2021 Voyager Media Awards in recognition of its outstanding, detailed and responsible treatment of important issues.

From gangs and godfathers to COVID-19 and Conchords, compelling stories coming up on TE AO WITH MOANA: SUMMER SERIES include:

  • EPISODE 1 – Monday 29 November 2021 at 8.00 PM: Premiere. Vax Fax: Four Māori doctors take calls from viewers about COVID-19 and vaccines.
  • EPISODE 2 – Monday 6 December 2021 at 8.00 PM: One-on-one with the first Māori Supreme Court judge, Sir Justice Joe Williams.
  • EPISODE 3 – Monday 13 December 2021 at 8.00 PM: 1981 Springbok Tour: Forty years on with Graham Mourie, Errol Tobias and leaders of the protest movement.
  • EPISODE 4 – Monday 20 December 2021 at 8.00 PM: One-on-one with the godfather of te reo Māori, Sir Tīmoti Kāretu.
  • EPISODE 5 – Monday 27 December 2021 at 8.00 PM: One-on-one with Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement; plus Brandon Paenga-Amosa on being Māori and a Wallaby.
  • EPISODE 6 – Monday 3 January 2021 at 8.00 PM: The face of Māori activism, Tame Iti; and two wāhine speaking out to lift the stigma around the sex industry.
  • EPISODE 7 – Monday 10 January 2021 at 8.00 PM: The issue of gangs in Aotearoa including interviews with past and present gang members.
  • EPISODE 8 – Monday 17 January 2021 at 8.00 PM: Dame Hinewehi Mohi special; and an insight into the relationship between Sir Robert Muldoon and Black Power, featuring Denis O’Reilly.
  • EPISODE 9 – Monday 24 January 2021 at 8.00 PM: Inside Out: The men behind the numbers at Northland Region Corrections Facility.
  • EPISODE 10 – Monday 31 January 2021 at 8.00 PM: Final. One woman's 30-year fight for justice; and the prevalence of referee abuse from the sidelines.

Revisit the best stories of 2021 when TE AO WITH MOANA: SUMMER SERIES premieres on Māori Television on Monday 29 November 2021 at 8.00 PM.

