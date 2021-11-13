Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Iwi Radio Unite For Regional Television News Show – On Te Reo!

Saturday, 13 November 2021, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Iwi radio broadcasters from across the central North Island have joined forces to produce a weekly regional news show, AUKAHA, screening on Māori Television’s Te Reo channel every Monday at 7.00 PM.

Supported by Te Māngai Pāho, AUKAHA is a collaboration between Te Arawa FM (Rotorua), Tainui Live (Waikato) and Moana Radio (Tauranga) with support from Ngā Iwi FM (Pare Hauraki), Raukawa FM (Tokoroa), Maniapoto FM (Te Kuiti) and Tūwharetoa FM (Tūrangi/Taupō).

In addition to the half-hour show on Te Reo, AUKAHA has been streaming live and posting on social media – Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and the Whare Kōrero app – since June this year. Weekday news bulletins are also carried by the iwi radio stations.

AUKAHA producer Jason Ake says a small but dedicated group of Māori journalists and broadcasters contribute relevant and authentic bilingual content to the pan-tribal news service. Succession planning is paramount with support and guidance given to the up-and-coming generation of kaipapāho (broadcasters).

According to Jason, AUKAHA showcases positive and topical stories that are not seen or heard anywhere else – “local stories for local audiences by local journalists who have the courage to cover the weighty issues as well as staying true to their ā-iwi voice and people.

“The launch of AUKAHA on Te Reo channel is a small but significant milestone that symbolises a meaningful partnership between indigenous radio and television.

“Māori media is a major contributor to the revitalisation of the Māori language, encouraging the use of te reo Māori and telling stories from a Māori perspective; a collaborative and coordinated response enables a strong Māori media workforce and a stronger Māori broadcasting sector.”

Tāhuhu Rangapū of Māori Television, Shane Taurima, says language revitalisation efforts require the contribution of many and anchor organisations such as Whakaata Māori play a crucial role in supporting others.

“Māori Television is guided by the Government’s vision to create a collaborative and capable Māori media community that promotes and demonstrates the use of te reo Māori me ngā tikanga, promotes te ao Māori, and tells Māori stories in Māori ways.

“Developing strong and effective partnerships across the Māori broadcasting sector that are mutually beneficial – through initiatives such as AUKAHA – maximises the impact of our mahi and contributes to building the strength and capability of the Māori media workforce.”

AUAKA screens on Te Reo on Freeview channel 15 and Sky channel 82 every Monday at 7.00 PM and is also available to view on demand on the MĀORI+ app and online at maoritelevision.com.

