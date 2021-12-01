Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New World Is Baking Up A Storm For Christmas Kindness This Festive Season

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 9:26 am
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

The spirit of the festive season is in full swing at New World with the return of the team’s Christmas Kindness initiative which will see more than $150,000 worth of groceries being given to deserving customers and a new partnership with charitable organisation, Good Bitches Baking.

From 29 November to 12 December, New World stores are partnering with Good Bitches Baking, a charitable organisation that shows kindness to those in their communities who are having a tough time, through the loving act of baking.

The 28 Good Bitches Baking chapters have been partnered with New World stores around the country who will fill boxes with baked goods for the organisation to take to one of their recipients. In addition to this, and as some extra Christmas Kindness, New World is also donating $30,000 to Good Bitches Baking in support of their ongoing work.

General Manager of Good Bitches Baking, Anjuli Muller, says it’s great to have the support of New World behind the organisation during this festive season.

“We know this time of year is about celebration for most people, but for some groups, families or individuals, it can be a really tough time. Our volunteers love what they do and are absolutely committed to offering these people moments of sweetness through the gift of baking.

“Having New World on board to boost the number of bakes we can deliver means the kindness and aroha will go even further this year.”

The boxes will be filled with treats baked fresh by local New World bakery teams to then be delivered by the Good Bitches Baking network to a charity organisation in their region. These include organisations such as the Cancer Society, Women's Refuge, Hospice and more, from Invercargill to Whangarei, will receive baking through the partnership.

“Our mission is to make Aotearoa the kindest place on earth, and we’re thrilled that New World is helping us with this. It's going to make so many people’s Christmas that little bit sweeter,” says Anjuli.

Over this same period, every New World store is gifting four gift cards worth $250 each to local families to help brighten their Christmas. Customers are invited to help share in spreading some Christmas Kindness by nominating someone who has had an especially hard year or could use a little lift this holiday season. Nominations can be made via newworld.co.nz with the selected recipients receiving a $250 voucher for their local New World to help lighten the load over the festive period.

CEO of Foodstuffs North Island Chris Quin says the initiatives are part of the co-operative's commitment to be #HereforNZ as another challenging year draws to a close.

“We’ve made a commitment to be here for New Zealand and support our local communities, and that promise is even more important at this time of year. Sharing some Christmas Kindness, after what has been a tough time for lots of us, has such a positive impact in our communities and it’s also a great feeling for our team after the most challenging year.”

