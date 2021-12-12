Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Greenlight To Drive-Thru ‘7 Days Of Christmas’

Sunday, 12 December 2021, 9:10 pm
Press Release: Manukau Urban Maori Authority

Despite Delta Siege South Auckland Marae Rally to Support Struggling Whānau

Even though South Auckland has been under siege with Delta, an annual tradition impacting thousands of whānau will not be cancelled and has been given the greenlight in the spirit of hope.

A collective of three urban Marae in South Auckland, Ngā Whare Waatea, Manurewa and Papakura have joined forces once again to support the Auckland City Mission’s annual, ‘7 days of Christmas’ in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development.

The positive COVID community cases in the area have not dampened individual marae operations which are gearing up for distributing much-needed food parcels, toys and financial top-ups through Work and Income to struggling whānau.

Data from the Mission reveals that collectively 1600 food parcels a week are being distributed currently – a figure significantly higher than 450, the pre-COVID average. Since August more than 20,000 food parcels have gone out to feed 82,000.

“It’s been an unprecedented year. The Delta variant has made it into our community in a big way. So, we felt it was important to uphold our tradition of providing some extra manaaki and hope for whānau heading into the holiday season,” says Manukau Urban Māori Authority Chief Executive, Wyn Osborne.

At Ngā Whare Waatea Marae in Mangere great caution has been taken with health and safety protocols to ensure that there is no risk.

“Whānau have been booking their appointment times for pick up over the last week and our kaimahi are set to awhi them through the drive-through process starting Tuesday. They will receive kai, presents for their tamariki and for some, a top-up of their WINZ card.”

Delivery will be contactless and all kaimahi are required to be double vaccinated and have returned a recent negative COVID test. The marae is also providing vaccinations as part of the outreach.

“If any whānau see this as an opportunity to get their vaccination, we have dedicated time to this process on 20 December.”

This is the fourth year the ‘7 days of Christmas’ initiative has been run by Ngā Whare Waatea Marae which will operate this service from 14-17 and 20-22 December on week days only.

