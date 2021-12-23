Auckland's Summer Film Festival 'IN THE SHADE' Releases More Tickets In Anticipation Of Move To 'orange'

Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland, Thursday 23rd December - Before it takes place between 19th January until 2 February 2022, IN THE SHADE Film Festival has just released more tickets in anticipation of Auckland's move to 'orange' under the Covid-19 Protection Framework.

Punters now have the chance to purchase tickets to previously sold out sessions which include Opening Night film NIGHTMARE ALLEY, Paul Thomas Anderson's LICORICE PIZZA and the New Zealand documentary FIONA CLARK: UNAFRAID. It is also off the back of five films featured in the IN THE SHADE lineup being shortlisted for International Feature Film at the Academy Awards. Announced yesterday, the films are GREAT FREEDOM (Austria), FLEE (Denmark), LAMB (Iceland), A HERO (Iran) and DRIVE MY CAR (Japan).

Taking place between Hollywood Avondale and Academy Cinemas, the festival lineup has something for everyone to enjoy; and indeed is an easy last minute Christmas gift for those still on the hunt.

“As Christmas approaches, we’re stoked to see Aucklanders starting to enjoy the summer,” said Dos Ojos, the collective behind the festival. “We’ve been getting our garden bar ready, fist pumping seeing so many of our films popping up on ‘best of’ the year lists and generally looking forward to giving Aucklanders a place to hang out and experience world class cinema with their loved ones.”

Tickets can be bought at www.intheshade.co.nz

