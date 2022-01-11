Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ's Longest Running Vegan Festival Returns!

Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Christchurch Vegan Society

The Christchurch Vegan Expo is the country's premier vegan big day out and is back on Sunday, January 23 at the beautiful Haere-Roa venue at the University of Canterbury.

The 14th Vegan Expo promises delicious vegan food, cooking demonstrations, inspiring speakers, dedicated children's activity areas, film screenings, cruelty-free products and live music.

The first expo was organised by just two volunteers and was held at Shirley Intermediate's school hall in 2007.

The event has grown and grown since, with thousands of people attending the 2020 expo, including those curious to learn more about cruelty-free alternatives to meat, eggs and dairy products, vegetarians, vegans, allergy sufferers and their families and friends.

An expo was even held just three weeks after the September 2010 Canterbury earthquake when many other events were cancelled.

While the 2021 expo was postponed to January 23 by Covid-19, it's full steam ahead now, with more than 50 stalls signed up. (Vaccine passes are required under the current traffic light system for those aged over 12 years and three months.)

WHEN: Sunday, January 23, 2022

WHERE: Haere-roa, University of Canterbury, Christchurch (Free parking on site)

Tickets $5 online now, $6 on the door. Children 16 and under enter for free. All welcome.

Website: veganexpo.co.nz/christchurch

Facebook: facebook.com/veganexpochristchurch/

Instagram: instagram.com/veganexpochristchurch

Email: promotions@veganchristchurch.org.nz

