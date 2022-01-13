Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ's Aldous Harding Announces New Album ‘Warm Chris’

Thursday, 13 January 2022, 7:47 am
Press Release: The Label

Today, Aldous Harding announces details of a new studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Designer. Warm Chris will be released on 25 March, and its first single ‘Lawn’ is available now accompanied by visuals created by Aldous Harding and Martin Sagadin.

For Warm Chris, the Aotearoa New Zealand musician reunited with producer John Parish, continuing a professional partnership that began in 2017 and has forged pivotal bodies of work (2017’s Party and the aforementioned Designer). All ten tracks were recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, and the album includes contributions from H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish and Jason Williamson (Sleaford Mods).

‘LAWN’ OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/9ylzXnxFpYQ

Warm Chris will be available digitally and on CD and black vinyl gatefold formats only. For further information and pre-order details head to https://ffm.to/aldous-harding-warm-chris

To coincide with the release of Warm Chris, Aldous Harding will head back on the road for Spring (UK & Europe) and Summer (North America) shows. Aotearoa New Zealand shows are to be announced at a later date.

Aldous Harding – Warm Chris
[Out 25 March 2022 on Flying Nun in Aotearoa and 4AD for the rest of the world.]

1. Ennui
2. Tick Tock
3. Fever
4. Warm Chris
5. Lawn
6. Passion Babe
7. She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain
8. Staring At The Henry Moore
9. Bubbles
10. Leathery Whip

https://ffm.to/aldous-harding-warm-chris

