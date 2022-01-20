Prestigious Freeriding Academy Lands At The Remarkables

The Remarkables Ski Area is set to become home of the Southern Hemisphere’s first ever Freeride World Tour [FWT] Academy, this winter.

Junior Southern Lakes skiers and riders will have the chance to gain world-class experience by joining the globally recognised programme for freeski and high performance freeride.

The Academy, officially called Freeride World Tour Academy The Remarkables - is affiliated with the sport’s pinnacle events – Freeride World Tour and New Zealand Junior Freeride Tour.

The Remarkables has been hosting the 4* Freeride World Tour Qualifier since 2012 and Ski Area Manager Ross Lawrence is thrilled to be taking the mountain’s relationship with FWT to the next level.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for up-and-coming skiers and riders to have access to such a high level programme right here in their backyard, Lawrence says.

“We’re honoured to be affiliated with the prestigious Freeride World Tour and fortunate that our terrain can accommodate any level of skier or rider, right through to world champions.”

FWT Academy’s unique programme challenges young athletes to push their limits and gain skills to comfortably handle all types of terrain and snow conditions in a safe, controlled environment.

Freeride World Tour Advisor, Cyril Neri, is delighted the Academy is heading down-under.

"FWT Management is proud and happy to welcome The Remarkables as a partner resort that will host FWT Academy programmes as of 2022, Neri says.

“The vast and challenging terrain as well as existing events (FWT Qualifier and Freeride Junior Tour) makes The Remarkables the place to be during Australasian winters to gain experience and make the first steps in the freeriding scene.”

The Academy is open to athletes aged 6 to 17 who live in the Southern Lakes, but those from outside the area, including internationally, can attend scheduled camps or drop-in for training prior to competitions.

Training won’t just be about skiing and riding, with safety, leadership, goal setting and mountain respect all part of the programme.

The Academy will also provide athletes with the opportunity to understand what a pathway to becoming a world champion looks like.

Spearheading the Academy is Hannah Wilson as the Programme Director, while Head Coach will be none other than current Freeride World Tour athlete and local legend Blake Marshall.

“To be working with the biggest name in freeriding is amazing, Marshall says.

“The Freeride World Tour Academy bring a lot of knowledge and experience to the table, and to be able share that with junior athletes in the freeride and freeski space feels like an incredible way to give back to the sport.”

The duo will be joined by a team of experienced coaches.

Freeride World Tour and Academy

The Freeride World Tour is a global circuit of freeride snowboarding and skiing events which sees the best athletes in the world compete on the most challenging alpine faces at renowned ski resorts.

The Freeride World Tour Academy programmes, which are headquartered in Verbier, Switzerland, started in the Alps in 2013 and in Japan in 2018. New Zealand is only the 7th country in the world to host an Academy.

