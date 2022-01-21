The Northland Food & Wine Festival 2022

Enjoy delicious Northland wines and food in the stunning surrounds of the Karikari Peninsula this Anniversary Weekend at the inaugural Northland Food & Wine Festival!

Local vineyards will be joined at Carrington Estate by our artisan producers, food trucks and fantastic music, including the chill reggae sounds of SUNSHINE SOUND SYSTEM and one of our favourite party bands, HANDS OFF.

SUNSHINE SOUND SYSTEM has been smashing shows the length of NZ since 2000, with their trademark sound system-style celebration of hip-hop, reggae/dub, dancehall, original skool soul and funk. Known for their popular Friday Drive show on Base FM, Downtown Brown and KP will provide the perfect sounds for a hot summer vibe.

HANDS OFF are one of New Zealand’s best loved covers bands and proved to be a massive hit at Far North events such as the Kerikeri Street Party in recent years. These musicians know how to get the dancefloor pumping.

“With the announcement that Northland can finally move to orange, we are delighted to be able to hold events again” said organiser Jackie Sanders. “This is great news for our local suppliers, vineyards, foodies, the artists and all of us looking to celebrate.”

Northland Food & Wine Festival is the first of a series of summer events announced for Carrington Estate, that also includes reggae, a Waitangi Day Festival and Valentines themed night.

All events held will follow government guidelines in relation to live events and vaccine passports. In the event of cancellation due to any COVID-19 related restriction, ticketholders will be refunded in full from point of purchase.

Northland Food and Wine Festival

Sunday 30 January, 12noon – 6pm

Carrington Estate, 109 Matai Bay Road, Karikari Peninsula

Tickets are $30 + Booking Fee in advance (Gate Sales $40 )

Children 12 and Under are Free with an accompanying adult

Free parking available

Tickets are available now at www.eventfinda.co.nz

