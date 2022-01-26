Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

HEARTS Excited By Elimination Final Opportunity

Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The Auckland HEARTS head south to take on the Otago Sparks in the Super Smash Elimination Final tomorrow in Dunedin.

Fran Jonas returns after missing the last two outings; the HEARTS, however, will be without experienced heads Holly Huddleston (work commitments) and Anna Peterson (injury).

Anna Browning and Josie Penfold have also been included in the HEARTS 13-strong travelling squad.

The HEARTS enter the challenge of knockout cricket on the back of an outstanding win over the Central Hinds at Eden Park on Saturday.

Arlene Kelly inspired with the ball, while Katie Perkins and Lauren Down starred at the top of the order on the Celebration of Essential Workers Day.

The trio will look to lead the side once again in Dunedin.

Lauren Down said the group are excited to make it through to the Finals.

"We can't wait to take on a strong Otago side tomorrow.

"We know anything can happen in finals cricket, so we'll do our best to turn up firing and give it a good crack."

The match will be LIVE on SPARK SPORT, with the first ball bowled at 4.10 PM.

The winner progresses to the Grand Final against the undefeated Wellington Blaze in Hamilton on Saturday.

Dream11 Super Smash Elimination Final

Thursday 27th January | University Oval, Dunedin

HEARTS vs. Sparks | 4.10 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT

Bella Armstrong

Skye Bowden

Anna Browning

Lauren Down

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Josie Penfold

Molly Penfold

Katie Perkins

Jesse Prasad

Saachi Shahri

