CSI Managed Wetlands Hunting Ballots Now Open

Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 9:16 am
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

The opportunity to access some of the best public land areas for game bird hunting in New Zealand starts today.

Even though duck hunting season doesn’t start till the 7 th of May, now is the time to get ready for the new season.

Hunters who would like to hunt on some premium public land in South Canterbury and North Otago during Opening Weekend have the chance to sign up for four balloted hunting areas.

Today the ballot for public hunting stands in the Central South Island Fish & Game (CSIFG) region opened.

Up to 15 hunting parties can hunt on the Wainono Wetland reserve, All Day Bay, Ealing Springs and Devils Bridge sites owned or managed on hunter’s behalf by CSIFG.

Central South Island Fish & Game Officer Hamish Stevens says, "The hunting areas we have available for hunters are perfect for someone who may be new to the area or wants to branch out and try somewhere new."

"They have been set up so that hunters have the best chance of success and to make it easy for hunters to access and use’.

The wetlands offer a variety of game bird species to pursue, coupled with some outstanding scenery.

They provide an excellent option for those searching for a new Opening Weekend spot or those looking to try a new location throughout the season.

All interested hunters need to do is go to the link below or call the Temuka Office on 03-615-8400 and apply by the 1 st of March.

After opening weekend, any hunter can apply for a permit to hunt these sites from the Temuka Office.

CSIFG staff have helped hunters out by building carefully selected, purpose-designed hunting stands at Wainono Wetland Reserve to maximise the hunter’s opportunities for success.

All ballot winners need to do is go and check out their site pre-season, see what work is required to get it ready for Opening Weekend and then all they need to do is turn up to enjoy some premium hunting.

For more information, click here.

To learn more, watch a video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mrpc8CLry10

