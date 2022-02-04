Waitangi Day Ōtautahi Festival

Waitangi celebrations in Ōtautahi Christchurch will be streamed online to thousands of whānau across the motu.

Up to 15,000 visitors have previously attended the Waitangi Day Festival in Victoria Square since its inception in 2019. COVID-19 restrictions this year threatened to halt the festivities, but event organiser and local tourism operator David Brennan, Ngāi Tahu, who runs Waka On Avon and Ko Tāne, isn’t about to let COVID get in his way.

“The kaupapa of this festival has always been about the people. Atawhaitia te iwi – care for the people.

“These have been a tough two years on everyone and the opportunity to share, reflect and celebrate our nationhood is important for our overall wellbeing.

“Taking the celebrations – the songs, the dancing and the stories - online means we can still bring people together, but in the comfort of their own homes to celebrate and commemorate this important day in our nation’s history,” says Mr Brennan.

The Waitangi Day Festival runs from 10am to 2pm on Sunday 6 February and features performances by kapa haka groups, the Pasifika community and local bands. Tahu FM radio hosts Jason Phillips and Tumehe Rongonui will keep the laughs coming in front of a live audience of up to 100 invited guests at an indoor venue.

“We are very conscious of the red traffic light settings and the implications that has on running an event. We are adhering to all the guidelines to ensure the utmost safety of our guests, performers, event staff and community.”

The Waitangi Day Festival is supported by Manatū Taonga – Ministry for Culture and Heritage, Christchurch City Council and Te Puni Kōkiri.

Join us online using this link: https://youtu.be/1fwXhvBbBW4

