Screenrights Cultural Fund Opens For Applications And 2022 Focus Announced As "New Opportunities"

Screenrights’ 2022 Cultural Fund is open for applications today, with up to $250,000 in funding available for projects that respond to the annual focus of New Opportunities.

In an effort to strengthen the chance of funding for more diverse projects and reduce barriers to entry, this year Screenrights will be accepting expressions of interest from applicants who are less experienced in funding submissions or who may like draw on extra assistance Screenrights will be providing to help shape their applications to maximise their chance of funding.

“Despite a belief that our industry is always open to fresh talent and new ideas, there are many people who find that there are barriers which prevent them from getting themselves noticed and their stories accepted,” says Screenrights Board Director and Chair of the Cultural Fund Working Group, Geoffrey Atherden. “With the New Opportunities focus, we hope to find some of those people and give them the opportunity they’ve been looking for. They may be creators who haven’t before told their stories through screen media; mentors who aim to give new opportunities to others; or those looking to deliver screen stories in a different and innovative way or to a new audience. This year’s Screenrights Cultural Fund invites applications from individuals and organisations with bold plans for storytellers and their stories.”

The Fund awards up to $50,000 per initiative, with a total funding pool of $250,000 available each year. By this round’s announcement in August, the Screenrights Cultural Fund will have awarded over $1 million to Australian and New Zealand projects that foster the creation and appreciation of screen content since its launch in 2018.

2022 applications will close on Friday 15 April, at 5pm AEST. The guidelines and application form are now available at www.screenrights.org/cultural-fund.

SCREENRIGHTS CULTURAL FUND

Previous recipients: www.screenrights.org/cultural-fund/funded-projects

Further information: www.screenrights.org/cultural-fund

Enquiries: culturalfund@screenrights.org

