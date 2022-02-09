Spoon Shares New Single 'My Babe' From New Album Out This Friday

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Spoon have shared 'My Babe,' the third and final advance listen of their forthcoming album Lucifer on the Sofa, out February 11 via Matador Records. 'My Babe' is a song in two parts, with the beginning a sentimental piano that eventually builds to an exuberant, more confident and heavier song. The lyrics begin with looking at a relationship in one way, a suffocating and endless four walls, but by the crescendo it’s about asking yourself what would you do for that genuine love.

Spoon previously shared the visceral and vivid track 'Wild' a song Stereogum says “demands to be played from rooftops” It follows 'The Hardest Cut,' which Rolling Stone called “a straight up epic rock song." The single is currently #1 at AAA radio and you can watch the band play the arena-rock ready song on the March 15th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Tune into the show’s YouTube page after the on-air performance to see the band play even more from their new album.



An indie-exclusive color variant of the Lucifer On the Sofa vinyl will be available and fans can find where to preorder that version HERE. Find other pre-order options for Lucifer On the Sofa HERE.



Lucifer On the Sofa was co-produced by Spoon and Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age) and features contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen. It’s the band’s purest rock ’n roll record to date. Texas-made, it is the first set of songs that the quintet has put to tape in its hometown of Austin in more than a decade and bottles the physical thrill of a band tearing up a packed room. It’s an album of intensity and intimacy, where the music’s harshest edges feel as vivid as the directions quietly murmured into the mic on the first take. According to frontman Britt Daniel, “It’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.”

