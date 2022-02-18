Netsky And Kiwi Artist Montell2099 Team Up Again With New Atmospheric Hit ‘Broken’

Chart-topping Drum & Bass legend Netsky has once again collaborated with Aotearoa heavyweight Montell2099 with new single Broken. The release follows their first project together – Mixed Emotions, taken from Netsky’s fourth studio album Second Nature, which was released in 2020 and includes the hits Let Me Hold You and Hold On. The pair met a few years ago, during Netsky’s annual pilgrimage to New Zealand, and their friendship has blossomed into collaborations and appearing on stages together across the globe.

Since signing to the legendary Hospital Records in 2009, internationally renowned star Netsky has spent a decade becoming a household name. The youngest ever recipient of the Flemish Culture Award for Music and highest ranking Drum & Bass DJ as voted by the DJ Mag Top 10, the Belgian native is an acclaimed musician and producer, with 4 studio albums under his belt; collaborations with David Guetta, Lil Wayne, Aloe Blacc, Emeli Sande and Rudimental and huge remixes for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Swedish House Mafia, Jessie J, and Miike Snow.

The producer’s refreshing liquid drum n bass style has seen him achieve chart success, whilst building an award winning live show and performing at festivals around the world including Coachella, Glastonbury, Rock Werchter and Pukkelpop.

Despite the world being in the throes of the Coronavirus pandemic last year, Netsky brought his huge Glasshouse show here to Aotearoa, the only country in the world that managed to keep Covid out and where live shows were still happening at that time. These shows were a huge success and the DJ heavyweight is now bringing the Glasshouse show to Printworks (London) and Lotto Arena in Netsky’s hometown of Antwerp.

Meanwhile, talented local artist Montell2099 punctuates an already explosive career with the dynamic electronic bass music style on Broken. He’s delivered headline slots on Aotearoa’s biggest festival stages, recently returned from a North American Tour with RL Grime, become the first Kiwi to be booked for stages at EDC and Tomorrowland, and been enlisted for works by Lorde, CharliXCX, Diplo, Trippie Redd and more.

Now Netsky and Montell2099 join forces for the captivating new single, Broken. Featuring entrancing melodies, hypnotic vocals, and their signature pumping basslines, Broken is a must have at festivals and club nights alike.



