Reimagined Festival Kicks Off In True Deco Style!

“The 2022 Art Deco Festival Napier has kicked off with all the style, jazz and optimism that Hawke’s Bay is famous for, bringing locals and visitors together in celebration of Napier’s unique Art Deco era heritage.

“While COVID restrictions have prevented the usual citywide celebrations this weekend, the Art Deco Trust organisers are delighted to see Festival goers embracing the spirit of the era with their passion for fashion, vintage motors and music.

“It is great to see the streets filled with people dressed in their best deco attire” said Festival Director, Greg Howie. “Since Thursday’s launch of the Festival, Napier has definitely come alive. The events organised within the reimagined Festival programme have been extremely well attended and it is fantastic to see people in their finest deco dress promenading in the streets, shopping and supporting bars and restaurants during the day and well into the evening. We are also really pleased that vintage car owners and enthusiasts have decided to come into the city. The sight and sound of vintage motors is a highlight for many Festival goers.”

“Heritage is very much at the heart of the Art Deco Festival Napier and the Art Deco Trust is delighted to have both visitors to Hawke’s Bay, and locals alike, taking a keen interest in the Art Deco Tours, which are operated by the Trust and led by passionate volunteer guides.”

“There are over 50 splendid events on offer, including cabaret performances, theatre, Alice in Wonderland, the Festival Garden Bar, and entertainment, all operating within the Government’s guidelines and recommendations”. Howie said. “The Festival is now in full swing and we do hope everyone enjoys a fabulous weekend of Dance, Cars, Art Deco Spirit and all that Jazz of the era.

Highlights of the Festival programme Saturday and Sunday include:

• Don’t miss Art Deco Art Exhibition and Children’s CAN-Do Deco Art Exhibition, both at Creative Arts Napier

• The Ritz by the Boom Boom Boom are back with at the MTG theatre

• Magic of Male Voices, Waiapu Cathedral of St John

• Join Alice in Wonderland, Centennial Gardens plays until Sunday

• Saturday evening kicks off at The Ritz Street Party @ Market ST bar, from 5pm

• And for the best views in the city visit the Garden Bar, Lower Lawn, Marine Parade

Under the Government’s guidance, Festival attendees are reminded that My Vaccine Pass checking will be in force at all Festival venues, with capacity limits of 100 people. When food and drink is being served, guests must be seated and separated. Face masks should be worn at an event. For the safety of everyone, event staff and volunteers must wear a face covering.

The re-imagined Art Deco Festival Napier 2022 programme can be found at www.artdecofestival.co.nz.

Tickets are on sale for all events, visit the Festival website for details.

ABOUT THE ART DECO TRUST

Napier’s unique heritage is passionately protected under the careful governance of the Art Deco Trust. The Trust drives Napier’s art deco preservation movement, providing leadership, networking, co-ordination, advocacy and promotion.

The Trust is responsible for Napier’s iconic summer and winter Art Deco Festivals attracting thousands of visitors to the city each year and runs guided walks and tours of Napier’s art deco CBD, vintage car tours and the art deco retail shop on the corner of Tennyson and Herschell Streets.

The Trust also has an important role in preserving and protecting Napier’s art deco buildings.

The Trust is funded through public membership, corporate sponsorship, community grants and local government funding support; as well as revenue earned from its walks and tours business and the art deco festivals.

