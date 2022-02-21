Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ACES Hoping To Lift Inaugural Ross Dykes Memorial Trophy

Monday, 21 February 2022, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The ACES take on the Otago Volts in the Ford Trophy tomorrow with plenty to play for as the inaugural Ross Dykes Memorial Trophy is up for grabs.

Chief Executive Iain Laxon said the Association is pleased to honour one of the great servants of cricket in New Zealand with this Trophy.

"Ross made a massive contribution to the game, especially in the two associations he had the closest connection with – Auckland and Otago.

"We hope that contesting this trophy each season will be a way of remembering the person that he was and the lasting effect that he had on the game in New Zealand."

The Ross Dykes Memorial Trophy is not all the ACES will desire, with a win securing a spot in Saturday's Ford Trophy Grand Final in Queenstown.

On Thursday, the ACES will take on the Central Stags, who have already booked their place in the Final.

Ollie Pringle joins the ACES for the first time this summer, while Ross ter Braak is unavailable due to injury.

All matches will be played behind closed doors under the Red Phase of the Protection Framework.

Ford Trophy | Ross Dykes Memorial Trophy | vs. Otago Volts

22 February | Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval

Ford Trophy | vs. Central Stags
24 February | Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval
 

Adithya Ashok

Mark Chapman
Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Ben Horne

Simon Keene

Ben Lister

Robert O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Ollie Pringle

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

George Worker

© Scoop Media

