Rags Are Riches: Accessible Fashion For Rangatahi – On Māori+

Making high fashion accessible mō katoa – for all – is the big promise of RAGS ARE RICHES, a six part digital series premiering on Māori+ from 7.00 PM 28 February 2022 with each subsequent episode screening at 7.00 PM each day thereafter.

Featuring award-winning Maori stand-up comedian Courtney Dawson and one of the most influential voices in fashion Aotearoa, Randy Sjaffrie, RAGS ARE RICHES introduces a different fashion-related challenge to be completed by them – and surprise guest stars – in each episode.

Producer Joe Daymond says while the challenges vary, they all illustrate the show’s main theme of showing rangatahi how to find accessible alternatives to high fashion.

“One challenge, for example, involves styling an outfit entirely from the Warehouse, another is how to make a bag out of old clothes,” says Joe Daymond.

“Most rangatahi don’t have a lot of money, and so we’ll show that being a bit pōhara – poor – is no barrier to finding a look and style that ultimately boosts confidence and self-esteem in Māori and Pacifika rangatahi.”

“At its heart, RAGS ARE RICHES is a streetwear show that will represent the very ethos of making fashion accessible, and we have a lot of fun along the way, too,” says Joe Daymond.

Coming up on RAGS ARE RICHES:

EPISODE 1 – The Warehouse Challenge. Our hosts Randy Sjafrie and Courtney Dawson are joined by Chris Parker and Lance Savali as each team is challenged with making the best outfit completely out of clothes from The Warehouse.

EPISODE 2 – VNTGVAMP. Our hosts are joined by Oli and Max of VNTGVAMP, a collective specialising in the clothing repurposing and upcycling. Their challenge this episode is to make the best bag out of old clothes and fabrics.

EPISODE 3 – Re:Generate. Today Randy and Courtney are joined by TVNZ’s Matty McLean at the Re:Generate Markets in Titirangi. Their challenge is to find the best outfit for under $100 in 15 minutes.

EPISODE 4 – Savemart. Mai FM’s very own Tegan Yorwarth joins the crew at Savemart, New Zealand’s largest secondhand clothing retailers, where their challenge is to find the best outfit for under $150 in 30 minutes.

EPISODE 5 – Recycle Boutique. George FM, Celebrity Treasure Island and Outrageous Fortune star Tammy Davis is the star of the show to do. In a bit of a switch up, its Tammy who lays down the challenge for Randy and Courtney, as they must combine three very different themes into one, for under $150 from only second hand clothes from Recycle Boutique.

EPISODE 6 – EFFN. Laid down by Maori couple Wairua and Mia of EFFN Clothing, one of the most popular streetwear brands in Australasia, the final episode of the series sees Randy and Courtney go head-to-head in a competition where they must rejuvenate and breathe new life into old worn out jeans.

