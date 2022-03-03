Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tussock Country Cancels For 2022

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 11:22 am
Press Release: Tussock Country Music Festival

Tussock Country – New Zealand’s Country Music Festival has been cancelled for 2022.

Festival chairman Jeff Rea said it was an agonising decision to make and there had been lengthy discussions with stakeholders in the past week. “There is still much uncertainty surrounding events and what the growing spread of Omicron in the community will mean in the coming weeks and months. Ensuring the safety of our festival, the people of Eastern Southland and our supportive patrons nationwide continues to be at the forefront of our decision making”.

While the major festival events can not be held, it’s hoped smaller community events and live music gigs will still go ahead in the town’s hospitality venues. “Gore remains New Zealand’s capital of country music, and we’ll continue to promote and support live entertainment this year, while advancing plans for an action-packed festival in 2023”, Rea said.

Following the success of the inaugural festival held in 2021, Tussock Country was set to stage over 50 events across ten days in late May and early June, encompassing events managed by the Gore Country Music Club, the NZ Songwriters Trust, the NZ Gold Guitar committee, the Gore District Council and many other independent artists and community organisations.

Tussock Country Music Festival will now be held from May 26th to June 5th 2023.
 

