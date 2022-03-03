Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrating 75 Years Of Aotearoa New Zealand’s National Orchestra

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 11:32 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

This week marks the 75th ‘birthday’ of Te Tira Pūoro o Aotearoa, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, which gave its first public performance on 6 March 1947 in the Wellington Town Hall.

"The NZSO is one of our most prominent cultural organisations and I am delighted to pass on my best wishes to all current and former players, staff and board members in celebrating this year’s important anniversary," said Bernadette Cavanagh, Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

"Music is a powerful force which brings people together. Since its beginnings 75 years ago, the NZSO has continued to evolve and develop into the world-class orchestra that it is today. Through its music, the NZSO continues to inspire, delight and educate audiences across Aotearoa and beyond.

"In recent years, the orchestra has connected with new audiences and embarked on increasingly innovative and challenging projects. I have admired the can-do approach the NZSO has adopted to meet the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years, which has been a difficult and uncertain time for all those working in the arts and culture sector.

"I wish the NZSO a very happy birthday and look forward to the orchestra continuing to enrich our nation’s culture for many more years to come," said Bernadette Cavanagh.

The NZSO was due to celebrate its 75th Anniversary in Wellington on Sunday 6 March with the concert Jubilee - 75 years to the day since the NZSO’s first ever public performance. While Jubilee has been postponed, the Orchestra will livestream some of its firsts, favourites and notable flashbacks online from 2pm on the day.

Join the Orchestra online at live.nzso.co.nz, on the NZSO’s YouTube www.youtube.com/c/nzsymphonyorchestra or Facebook page www.facebook.com/newzealandsymphonyorchestra/ to celebrate 75 years and counting.

For more information about the formation of the NZSO visit:

Te Ara New Zealand Encyclopedia | Orchestras | The National Orchestra

NZ History | National Orchestra Debuts

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ministry For Culture And Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 