Magic Shooter Khiarna Williams To Miss Start Of 2022 Season



Exciting young Splice Construction Magic shooter Khiarna Williams will miss the start of the ANZ Premiership due to a back injury.

Williams, 19, is expected to make a return to action in May and will be replaced in the interim by Waikato Bay of Plenty Synergy Hair Netball League player Ivana Rowland.

“It’s disappointing for Khiarna that she won’t be there for the start of the season but it’s important that she’s 100 percent right before coming back to play,” Magic coach Mary-Jane Araroa said.

“We’re making sure she’s got all the support needed to get her back to full fitness and out on the court again.”

© Scoop Media

