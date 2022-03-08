ANZ Premiership Round 1 Pulse V Stars Match Postponed

Monday's Round 1 ANZ Premiership match between Robinhood Stars and Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse at Pulman Arena has been postponed after the Pulse requested a match postponement under the league's Covid-19 Match Postponement Policy.

The ANZ Premiership will confirm a new date for the fixture in the coming weeks.

Sunday's other Round 1 matches remain scheduled to be played with the Splice Construction Magic hosting the MG Mystics at 2.10 and Trident Homes Tactix taking on the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel at 4.10pm.

Meanwhile, the Steel have announced a venue change for two home games this season with their Round 3 fixture against the Stars in Dunedin on 27 March and Round 6 clash with the Mystics in Queenstown on 17 April to now be played at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill.

