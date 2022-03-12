Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Successfully Reimagining The Traditional School Fundraiser

Saturday, 12 March 2022, 9:36 pm
Press Release: Raise It

New Zealand still might be in the grips of dealing with the pandemic, however, after two years of rolling closures, cancelled events, ongoing postponement of crucial fundraising activities, schools are reimagining their traditional fundraisers with the support of New Zealand owned and operated fundraising specialists Raise It Fundraising.

Not only are New Zealand schools desperately missing the critical revenue that school fundraising brings in, but families are also missing the opportunity to come together and fundraise for a common goal. That sense of convergence of a community to be able to make a real difference.

Raise It Fundraising have developed tailored, online fundraising solutions for schools that focus on real-time totals, messages of support and extension of that traditional supporter base – much further than the school gates.

Knights Stream School in Christchurch wanted to bring their school community together with a fun and effective fundraiser in Term One. 161 enthusiastic fundraisers signed up to support the school;

“With times being so tricky right now for schools and communities trying to find out of the box fundraisers, this has been our biggest success to date with just over $20,000 being raised in a matter of weeks… We can't thank you enough for helping us have such a huge community impact for this event which will see a great profit going towards a new playground build for our growing school and community”

Hayley Laurenson, Friends of the School Chairperson Knights Stream School.

Knights Stream students will be participating in their Walka/Wheely athon this week in their school groups, inline with covid protection framework recommendations and requirements. Meanwhile all fundraising donations are being collected in a contactless, safe way – with support and messages coming in from all over the globe!

Some schools are making the heart-breaking decision to cancel traditional fundraisers such as school Galas for the third consecutive year due to the ongoing impacts of covid.

Raise It Fundraising founder and director Dana Unkovich comments;

“We appreciate the impact covid has had on many of our communities, but by going online we are able to assist schools in asking for support much from farther afield than their immediate school network, we see donations come in from all over New Zealand and the globe supporting our fundraisers”

Working with Raise It, the days of paper-based sponsorship forms, collecting and counting cash and uncertainty whether fundraising events can go ahead is over. Schools can have the confidence that their much-needed fundraising can continue.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Raise It on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 