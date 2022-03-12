Successfully Reimagining The Traditional School Fundraiser

New Zealand still might be in the grips of dealing with the pandemic, however, after two years of rolling closures, cancelled events, ongoing postponement of crucial fundraising activities, schools are reimagining their traditional fundraisers with the support of New Zealand owned and operated fundraising specialists Raise It Fundraising.

Not only are New Zealand schools desperately missing the critical revenue that school fundraising brings in, but families are also missing the opportunity to come together and fundraise for a common goal. That sense of convergence of a community to be able to make a real difference.

Raise It Fundraising have developed tailored, online fundraising solutions for schools that focus on real-time totals, messages of support and extension of that traditional supporter base – much further than the school gates.

Knights Stream School in Christchurch wanted to bring their school community together with a fun and effective fundraiser in Term One. 161 enthusiastic fundraisers signed up to support the school;

“With times being so tricky right now for schools and communities trying to find out of the box fundraisers, this has been our biggest success to date with just over $20,000 being raised in a matter of weeks… We can't thank you enough for helping us have such a huge community impact for this event which will see a great profit going towards a new playground build for our growing school and community”

Hayley Laurenson, Friends of the School Chairperson Knights Stream School.

Knights Stream students will be participating in their Walka/Wheely athon this week in their school groups, inline with covid protection framework recommendations and requirements. Meanwhile all fundraising donations are being collected in a contactless, safe way – with support and messages coming in from all over the globe!

Some schools are making the heart-breaking decision to cancel traditional fundraisers such as school Galas for the third consecutive year due to the ongoing impacts of covid.

Raise It Fundraising founder and director Dana Unkovich comments;

“We appreciate the impact covid has had on many of our communities, but by going online we are able to assist schools in asking for support much from farther afield than their immediate school network, we see donations come in from all over New Zealand and the globe supporting our fundraisers”

Working with Raise It, the days of paper-based sponsorship forms, collecting and counting cash and uncertainty whether fundraising events can go ahead is over. Schools can have the confidence that their much-needed fundraising can continue.

