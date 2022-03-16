Bold Chevrolet Racing Livery Update For Gen3 Camaro Zl1 Supercar Prototype

Motorsport fans will soon notice a bold new livery for the Gen3 Camaro ZL1 Supercar prototype.

Reaction to the next-generation race car from GM has been overwhelmingly positive since its reveal at Bathurst last year, with the latest look set to lift levels of anticipation even further ahead of its official race debut in the 2023 season.

“The new black livery design amps up the stealth factor another notch for the Camaro,” said Chris Payne, General Manager Chevrolet Racing.

“Chevrolet Racing is the new heart for the fans who have followed and celebrated more than 50 years of Holden success in touring car racing.”

The new Chevrolet Racing brand name is a dominant feature of the new livery design and complements the muscular appearance and aggressive stance of the super car.

The Supercars Championship visits Tasmania March 26-27 where the Gen3 Camaro ZL1 prototype will feature in on-track demonstrations.

© Scoop Media

