Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bach Musica NZ Adds Extra Capacity To Performances This Weekend

Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Bach Musica

In light of the government announcement today that audiences for indoor gatherings will be increased to 200, Bach Musica NZ is thrilled to confirm they are able to release an extra 100 tickets for each of their previously sold out three Opera Galas happening this weekend on 26 - 28 March at St-Matthew-in-the-City.

Audiences can be assured all health and safety requirements at Red for a 200 audience capacity will still be followed and Vaccine Passes are still required for entry.

Tickets available now from iTicket here.

Bach Musica NZ presents their Opera Gala, a spectacular celebration of opera across three nights at St-Matthew-in-the-City. A rare chance to see Bach Musica NZ perform in this stunning church acoustic, this Opera Gala includes arias, choruses, and scenes from some of the greatest operas ever written: Tosca and Madama Butterfly (Puccini), La Traviata and Nabucco (Verdi), Peter Grimes (Britten), Cavalleria Rusticana (Mascagni), and Der Rosenkavalier (Strauss). The programme for this Opera Gala was designed by the talented Lindy Tennent-Brown, who will also be the pianist. There will now be three performances with a line-up of internationally renowned soloists - sopranos Amelia Berry and Amanda Atlas, mezzo Sarah Court, tenor Patrick Power and baritone James Harrison. Also featured are up-and-coming NZ stars soprano Alexandra Francis and tenor Taylor Wallbank and Murray Shaw in the role of Master of Ceremony. The Bach Musica NZ chorus will be conducted by Rita Paczian.

Images available here.
 

https://www.bachmusica.com/

Opera Gala

St-Matthew-in-the-City, Auckland

Saturday 26 March 2022 at 8pm

Sunday 27 March 2022 at 3pm

Monday 28 March 2022 at 7.30pm

Tickets: $50 available via

iTicket

. Door sales will be cash only.

Amanda Atlas, Amelia Berry, Alexandra Francis – Sopranos

Sarah Court – Mezzo

Patrick Power, Taylor Wallbank – Tenors

James Harrison – Baritone

Murray Shaw – MC

Lindy Tennent-Brown - Piano

Bach Musica Chorus

Rita Paczian – Conductor

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Bach Musica on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 