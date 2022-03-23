Bach Musica NZ Adds Extra Capacity To Performances This Weekend

In light of the government announcement today that audiences for indoor gatherings will be increased to 200, Bach Musica NZ is thrilled to confirm they are able to release an extra 100 tickets for each of their previously sold out three Opera Galas happening this weekend on 26 - 28 March at St-Matthew-in-the-City.

Audiences can be assured all health and safety requirements at Red for a 200 audience capacity will still be followed and Vaccine Passes are still required for entry.

Tickets available now from iTicket here.

Bach Musica NZ presents their Opera Gala, a spectacular celebration of opera across three nights at St-Matthew-in-the-City. A rare chance to see Bach Musica NZ perform in this stunning church acoustic, this Opera Gala includes arias, choruses, and scenes from some of the greatest operas ever written: Tosca and Madama Butterfly (Puccini), La Traviata and Nabucco (Verdi), Peter Grimes (Britten), Cavalleria Rusticana (Mascagni), and Der Rosenkavalier (Strauss). The programme for this Opera Gala was designed by the talented Lindy Tennent-Brown, who will also be the pianist. There will now be three performances with a line-up of internationally renowned soloists - sopranos Amelia Berry and Amanda Atlas, mezzo Sarah Court, tenor Patrick Power and baritone James Harrison. Also featured are up-and-coming NZ stars soprano Alexandra Francis and tenor Taylor Wallbank and Murray Shaw in the role of Master of Ceremony. The Bach Musica NZ chorus will be conducted by Rita Paczian.

Images available here.



https://www.bachmusica.com/

Opera Gala

St-Matthew-in-the-City, Auckland

Saturday 26 March 2022 at 8pm

Sunday 27 March 2022 at 3pm

Monday 28 March 2022 at 7.30pm

Tickets: $50 available via

iTicket

. Door sales will be cash only.

Amanda Atlas, Amelia Berry, Alexandra Francis – Sopranos

Sarah Court – Mezzo

Patrick Power, Taylor Wallbank – Tenors

James Harrison – Baritone

Murray Shaw – MC

Lindy Tennent-Brown - Piano

Bach Musica Chorus

Rita Paczian – Conductor

© Scoop Media

