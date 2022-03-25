Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Emirates Team New Zealand Returns To Southern Spars As It Eyes Up Land Speed Record

Friday, 25 March 2022, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Southern Spars

Emirates Team New Zealand has announced that it is returning to partner with world-leading composite specialists, Southern Spars NZ, in an attempt to beat the wind-powered land speed record.

“Emirates Team New Zealand approached us and asked if we would come on board to build the wing on the land yacht. This is a huge credit to our team, their experience and expertise. It’s a really interesting project for us to get our teeth into - we jumped at the chance to be involved,” says Mark Hauser, Southern Spars Co-Founder.

With a long history as the go-to partner for Emirates Team New Zealand, Southern Spars has built a reputation as being the best in the world at designing and manufacturing carbon fibre spars and rigging. After being in business for over thirty years, the company thrives on making the seemingly impossible, possible.

“We are motivated to constantly push the boundaries of what can be done – this time it’s about helping Emirates Team New Zealand exceed the current World Record of 202.9km/h in their land speed record attempt.”

Whether it be masts and rigging propelling the world’s fastest race yachts to victory in the America’s Cup; fitting out the most luxurious superyachts; creating wheels for the New Zealand Olympic Track Cycling Team; or now pioneering a hopefully record-breaking land yacht - it’s the same discipline, drive and determination applied to the end result that continues to set SSNZ apart.

Long-time Emirates Team New Zealand member Glenn Ashby, who will be in the driving seat, says the record attempt is fulfilling a boyhood dream and that he needed to have absolute confidence in the team involved: “To beat a world record you need to work with the best in the world. I’ve never once heard Southern Spars say we can’t do that - it’s always let’s make it happen.”

What looks to the untrained eye as a simple, stream-lined vehicle belies the intricate Southern Spars technology sitting underneath and plays a key role in driving the team to victory.

“I think that speaks well to the kiwi mentality – unassuming on the outside but packed with the best the world has to offer on the inside,” says Ashby.

With production already under way at Southern Spars headquarters in Avondale, the team is on track for completion in the next 3 - 4 weeks. The different components of the land yacht will then be brought together and shipped to Australia for the record attempt which will likely take place in August on one of Australia’s vast salt lakes.

At present, the wind-powered land speed record stands at 202.9km/h – set in 2009 by Richard Jenkins onboard his ‘Greenbird’ in the USA.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Southern Spars on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 