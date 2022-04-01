Sky’s The Limit For New Zealand And Pacific Music

As New Zealanders return to the international departure gates, they can listen to a fresh taste of Kiwi and Pacific music while cruising at 11,000 metres thanks to a playlist featuring homegrown artists.

The ‘In The Vault’ tracks are curated by the Alexander Turnbull Library, which holds the extensive music collections of the National Library. With the support of Te Puna Foundation and aired in collaboration with Air New Zealand on their in-flight entertainment system, a new selection of 20 songs will be available from today (1 April) as part of an ongoing series.

Featured artists and songs will include ‘Tally Ho!’ by The Clean, ‘He Puti Puti Pai’ by The Tui Trio, and ‘Call of the Bellbird’ by Maria Dallas.

“We like to showcase an eclectic mix including some lesser-known tracks,” says Michael Brown, Curator Music at the Alexander Turnbull Library.

“All the tracks relate to material that the Library has had a hand in preserving. They include digital reissues from master tapes held in the Archive of New Zealand Music, from the Viking Sevenseas, Ode, and Flying Nun collections, and by artists such as The Clean and Disasteradio. Also featured are tracks from the Library’s Treasures in Sound reissue project.

“It’s a great early preview of New Zealand Music Month which starts in May each year.”

For those still planning their next trip, the first ‘In The Vault’ playlist is now being made available on the National Library’s YouTube channel and website from 1 April. Every three months, another playlist will be archived here.

“The series is so good we needed to make it more widely available,” says National Librarian Rachel Esson.

“’In The Vault’ is a wonderful way not only for New Zealanders to enjoy the musical talent we have, but also for visitors to get a taste of Kiwi, so to speak, and find out a bit more about what makes us tick.

“We are thrilled to be working with Air New Zealand to offer a sample of our culture and musical heritage as part of their in-flight experience. And from 1 April the back catalogue will be online for everyone to enjoy.”

The songs were selected by Alexander Turnbull Library music specialists including Mark Hector and Michael Brown. With an estimated 55,000 published and 20,000 unpublished music recordings, it’s a big challenge to narrow it down to a select few.

“It is fantastic to be able to introduce some Flying Nun-related songs now, including the peerless ‘Tally Ho!’ by The Clean,” says Michael.

“We hope some that some previously unreleased material will be added in due course.”

YouTube playlist link:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKOlWJFkGwWnHl2XCTJGIvzPGBuhiK78E

