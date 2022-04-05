Learning To Be An Indie Author

When two like-minded women get together to talk about how difficult it is to be a mainstream author in New Zealand, the focus shifts to doing it yourself. So something good developed when Angela Curtis, writer-entrepreneur, and Jenny Argante, mentor and editor, met over many weeks.

Now they can’t wait to introduce you to the first series of Masterclasses from the newly-formed, not-for-profit social enterprise, the Self-Publishing Institute of New Zealand [SPINZ] whose primary aim is to benefit and inform Kiwi indie authors, artists and other creatives on what they need to know.

This first round begins on Saturday 7th May 2022, under Angela’s guidance as both tutor and facilitator. She’s a best-selling author, and highly-skilled in digital technology for self-publishers, well-known for previous workshops on Scrivener, ProWritingAid, making a book trailer, etc., and for her books: The Shotover – Thames Gold, Ashmore – The True Story 1882, and Talk With Me In Paradise.

Course topics include all aspects of transforming your book into a best-seller. Like digital marketing, for instance. Or how to build a following on social media, become an Amazon success story and launch your book worldwide. In these six Masterclasses writers can learn everything an indie author needs to know.

“What writers need most is readers, potential buyers and borrowers of their book,” says Angela. “Our motivation is to build up a writer’s confidence in the process of writing and publishing high-quality books. A SPINZ directory will list other creatives in related fields of expertise. Artists, for instance, can work with them on book covers and illustrations, or help you produce an instant ad for YouTube.

“Our aim at SPINZ is to teach more about self-publishing in New Zealand than any other course available right now. Classes will be held online on the first Saturday of each month April through to September. Here you will learn the skills you need to make yourself known and sell your books to the world.”

Jenny Argante has taught creative writing for more than 30 years, and has helped to bring out over 60 books by indie authors during that time. Her own publications include I as in Identity: Writing Based on Personal & Family History; Words at Work: Good Writing for Good Business; Korero Purakau with Tommy Kapai Wilson on Maori storytelling, and On Rhythm and Rhyme for poets.

She says, “At its core, SPINZ is for any individual writer or group of writers with a common aim: getting together to work on our manuscripts and turn them into stand-alone products you can sell to the English-speaking world. It’s basically that simple.”

Learn more about how SPINZ Masterclasses can help you do this. Register expressions of interest at www.selfpublishinginstitutenz.com or email to info@kinandkingdomsbooks.com. You can also talk to Angela on 027 277 8315 or Jenny on 028 406 3240.

Angela adds a few last words. “I believe we can accomplish so much more when we encourage, collaborate and assist one another. So many authors can bring out a print book, but few have learned how to create eBooks or sell them online. SPINZ can help with all of that, and Jenny and I look forward to watching this community grow and to celebrating our wins together.”

SPINZ is grateful to Creative Bay of Plenty for their support.

