Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

An Impressive 2022 Programme To Mark A Quarter-century Of Indian Ink

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 10:47 am
Press Release: Indian Ink

Indian Ink Theatre Company Presents
Five National Seasons, One International Tour, One Brand New Play, and Plenty of Outreach. All in a Year’s Work for Indian Ink Theatre Company.

What started as a collaboration in a chilly Wellington studio has evolved into one of Aotearoa’s most cherished theatre companies and one of our most successful theatrical exports. Indian Ink has clocked up a massive audience of nearly half a million in its 25 year history and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.

To mark this prestigious milestone Krishnan’s Dairy will tour to Kāpiti, Christchurch, Hamilton, Wellington and Auckland from 9 June – 21 September. Aucklanders are in for an extra treat as their run is complemented by a season of Mrs Krishnan’s Party. This nostalgia trip from the shopfront of Krishnan’s Dairy where the company first started, to the more recent storeroom party, offers a rare chance to experience the whole story of our favourite corner dairy. 

As if a national tour wasn’t ambitious enough in these strange times, the company have just completed a tour to Hawaii and Arizona from 26 March – 7 April with their 2020 hit Paradise or the Impermanence of Ice Cream. Giving some hope to kiwis that the performing arts will return en force, this tour is just one of many planned to America in the coming years. Indian Ink are masters of the art of touring and have completed a whopping sixty-five international tours in its 25-year life. 

Not content with just sticking to the road well-travelled, Indian Ink are also expanding their outreach activities to take them off the stage and into the museum. Indian Ink Co-founder Jacob Rajan (MNZM) has been invited to join Kshetra, a collective of prestigious artists (Tiffany Singh, Mandy Rupa-Reid, Mandrika Rupa, Sarah Dutt, Rafik Patel and Shruti Yatri) putting together a dynamic exhibition called A Place to Stand: Contemporary Indian Art in Aotearoa. The exhibition runs 15 May – 24 July at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum. Te Papa is also partnering with Indian Ink for Wellington performances from 17 - 21 September, during which Jacob Rajan will lead a series of public/school workshops on the Marae.

The limitless energy of Indian Ink has led to the creation of ten original New Zealand Indian plays. 2022 sees the launch of their eleventh – Dirty Work, which will have a development season at Auckland’s TAPAC Theatre in September. Rajan will also briefly take off his Indian Ink hat to cross the ditch in October to star in Sydney’s Belvoir Street Theatre production of The Jungle and The Sea

Across the rich history of Indian Ink, an extraordinary series of plays have been created that have won a slew of awards and delighted audiences throughout New Zealand and around the world. The company’s international successes include tours throughout Australia and the USA, as well as sell out seasons in Singapore, Germany, India and the UK.

Under the dynamic leadership of co-founders Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis, Indian Ink has won three Production of the Year awards, two Edinburgh Fringe First Awards, won Best Play, Best Composer and Best Actor at the Chapman Tripp Theatre Awards and broken box office records.

When Jacob and Justin first conceived of the company, the South Asian voice was rarely heard in Aotearoa, fast forward 25 years and these voices are not only heard but embraced by local and international audiences. This success has also inspired young creators and community groups to celebrate this rich culture and its storytelling, and beauty.

After 25 years, the INK is still flowing.
 

www.indianink.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Indian Ink on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 