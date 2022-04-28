New Event Series 'M9' Celebrates Māori Voices In 2022

NINE POWERFUL VOICES | NINE UNIQUE PERSPECTIVES

(Auckland - 28 April 2022) - Tickets are on sale today for M9, a new hybrid speaker and performance event series celebrating powerful Māori voices that reflect a contemporary te ao Māori.

Debuting on Friday 17 June at Auckland’s Civic Theatre, the inaugural M9 event, in celebration of Matariki, boasts an impressive line-up of all-wāhine creatives and thought-leaders who will take to the stage to inspire, empower and entertain audiences with unique stories that speak to the event’s theme, Matariki Rau Mahara - the Power of Reflection.

Journalist and TV presenter Miriama Kamo (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Mutunga) will MC the event which features a line-up that includes musician and broadcaster Anika Moa (Ngāpuhi, Te Aupōuri), psychiatrist and professor in Indigenous research Dr Hinemoa Elder (Ngāti Kurī, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāpuhi), film producer Chelsea Winstanley (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi), fashion designer Kiri Nathan (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Hauā), multi-disciplinary artist Lisa Reihana (Ngāpuhi, Ngati Hine, Ngaituteauru, Ngāi Tūpoto), Nuku founder and business leader Qiane Matata-Sipu (Te Waiohua ki te Ahiwaru me te Ākitai, Waikato, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Pikiao, Cook Islands), TV presenter, broadcaster and educator Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu), award-winning developer and game creator Maru Nihoniho (Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu) and entrepreneur and Hine activewear founder Mīria Flavell (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Taranaki).

M9 Senior Producer Ria Hall (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Waikato) says, “I believe it’s important to continue doing things that take you out of your comfort zone, as it assists in your personal and professional growth. For me, realizing a creative vision outside of the scope of music is so incredibly refreshing; particularly when its essence and foundations are from a te ao Māori perspective. All the things I thirst for – is what M9 is about. Nau mai te wānanga!”

M9 is a janda production, presented with the support of Kāhu - NZ Herald’s home of Māori news and storytelling, Te Māngai Pāho and Auckland Unlimited. The ground-breaking hybrid of talks, performance and a micro-conference is designed to be accessible to all of Aotearoa, with M9 content to be made available on Kāhu - nzherald.co.nz/kahu.

Further activity in the M9 series this year will include an event in September 2022 to coincide with Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

Tickets for M9 are available now - visit Ticketmaster for more details.

