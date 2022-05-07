Daniel Howell (UK) Announces ‘Daniel Howell World Tour 2023 – We're All Doomed!’ Australia & NZ Shows For January 2023

British online comedian Daniel Howell confirms Australia & New Zealand tour for January 2023

online comedian confirms tour for ‘Daniel Howell World Tour 2023 – We're All Doomed!’ plays Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland.

plays and Frontier Members presale Thu 12 May before GP on sale Fri 13 May

presale before GP on sale Multi-million streamed videos include ‘Basically I’m Gay’, ‘Trying To Live My Truth’, ‘Daniel and Depression’ and the recent ‘Why I Quit YouTube’

Frontier Touring and More Talent are thrilled to announce and welcome back global British online comedian, ‘Daniel Howell World Tour 2023 – We're All Doomed!’ to Australia and New Zealand theatres for January 2023.

“I cannot wait to hit the road again and make everyone laugh until they cry, or maybe the other way around.” – Daniel Howell

Now with 6.1+million YouTube subscribers, 3.4+million Instagram, 7.8+million Twitter and 1+million Facebook followers, Daniel Howell is on his way to tell us that ‘We’re all Doomed!’

Returning to Australia and New Zealand in 2023, the ‘Daniel Howell World Tour 2023 – We're All Doomed!’ shows kick off Saturday 14 January at Perth’s Riverside Theatre, across to Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre on Tuesday 17 January, Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Wednesday 18 January, on to Sydney’s Darling Harbour Theatre on Saturday 21 January before winding up the Australian leg of the tour on Monday 23 January at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre. The tour continues to New Zealand on Wednesday 25 January at Christchurch Town Hall, Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre on Thursday 26 January, before closing at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on Saturday 28 January.

Frontier Members presale begins Thursday 12 May at 10am local time, before the general public on sale on Friday 13 May at 10am local time via frontiertouring.com/danielhowell.

Having teased the upcoming 2023 tour with his 90 minute Why I Quit YouTube video which surpassed 1 million views in less than 12 hours, Daniel Howell is back – and he's stressed, depressingly dressed and on a quest to live his best life before the inevitable apocalypse arrives. Whether it's the climate disaster, the terrifying rise of the TikTok V-Tubers or the complexities of being a low-key Communist who's thriving in a Capitalist world, Dan wants all of us to make the best of things before we finally meet our end. With a mix of humour, cringeworthy anecdotes and some calling out of the global companies leaving us to our doom, come and join Dan for the ultimate party in the flames of humanity.

Since breaking on YouTube back in 2009, Daniel successfully bridged the gap to mainstream recognition being a best-selling New York Times (US) and Sunday Times (UK) author of ‘You Will Get Through This Night’ (Harper Collins AU), BBC Radio 1 (UK) DJ, documentary producer through to a festival headliner.

Amassing multi-million YouTube streams, Daniel Howell videos include ‘Basically I’m Gay’, ‘Trying To Live My Truth’, ‘Daniel and Depression’ and the recent ‘Why I Quit YouTube’; ‘a cautionary tale about fame, followers, the clash between making content and being content…and being careful what you wish for, because one day you will absolutely have a complete breakdown’.

With his good friend Phil, Daniel travelled the world with hit live tours ‘The Amazing Tour Is Not on Fire’ and ‘Interactive Introverts’, playing to over 500,000 people in 20 countries, including Australia (2016) and New Zealand (2018), selling out venues such as the London Palladium, the Beacon on Broadway and the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Daniel is proud to be an ambassador for UK mental health charity, Young Minds.

Before ‘We’re All Doomed!’, don’t miss the internet sensation Daniel Howell’s world tour 2023 Australia and New Zealand in January. For tickets and information frontiertouring.com/danielhowell

DANIEL HOWELL

WORLD TOUR 2023 – WE’RE ALL DOOMED!

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

JANUARY 2023

Presented by Frontier Touring and More Talent

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

Via frontiertouring.com/danielhowell

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 12 May (10am local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 13 May (10am local time)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Saturday 14 January

Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Friday 13 May (10am local time)

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Tuesday 17 January

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Friday 13 May (10am local time)

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Wednesday 18 January

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Friday 13 May (10am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday 21 January

Darling Harbour Theatre | Sydney, NSW

All Ages

On sale: Friday 13 May (10am local time)

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Monday 23 January

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Friday 13 May (10am local time)

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Wednesday 25 January

Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Friday 13 May (10am local time)

ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

Thursday 26 January

Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington, NZ

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Friday 13 May (10am local time)

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Saturday 28 January

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre | Auckland, NZ

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Friday 13 May (10am local time)

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

