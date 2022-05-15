Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Trident Homes Tactix Defeated Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel 61-56 In Christchurch

Sunday, 15 May 2022, 5:30 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ

The Trident Homes Tactix have climbed into the top four with a stunning 61-56 win against the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel in Christchurch.

The absorbing match developed into a goal-for-goal encounter giving the Cantabrian crowd plenty of impact on proceedings.

Tactix captain Kimiora Poi led the charge with 17 goal assists and 29 feeds - and two crucial interceptions when it mattered most.

Karin Burger was a force with her athleticism and anticipation being one of many highlights for the Tactix on a day when they held their composure in the tense last quarter.

Te Paea Selby-Rickit scored 18 goals from 20 attempts while doing a wealth of work bringing the ball into the circle. Ellie Bird did the majority of the shooting, securing 43 goals from 44 attempts for the Cantabrians.

Through the first quarter there was nothing separating the teams with Steel building a four-goal lead by the end of the stanza. The teams headed into the changing rooms at half-time with two goals separating them on the scoreboard.

With the game tied up at 45-all at three quarter time, the result came down to which side could effectively manage the pressure in the final 15 minutes.

An intercept from Poi gave the Tactix the possession, confidence and belief they needed to break the goal-for-goal tussle wide open.

For the Steel, George Fisher, Shannon Saunders and Kate Heffernan made solid contributions. Key wing defence Renee Savai’inaea was forced off the court in the first half through injury. Her defensive expertise and passing was sorely missed by her teammates.

Official Result and Stats:

Trident Homes Tactix:

61

Ascot Park Hotel Steel:

56

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Netball NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 