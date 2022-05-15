Trident Homes Tactix Defeated Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel 61-56 In Christchurch

The Trident Homes Tactix have climbed into the top four with a stunning 61-56 win against the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel in Christchurch.

The absorbing match developed into a goal-for-goal encounter giving the Cantabrian crowd plenty of impact on proceedings.

Tactix captain Kimiora Poi led the charge with 17 goal assists and 29 feeds - and two crucial interceptions when it mattered most.

Karin Burger was a force with her athleticism and anticipation being one of many highlights for the Tactix on a day when they held their composure in the tense last quarter.

Te Paea Selby-Rickit scored 18 goals from 20 attempts while doing a wealth of work bringing the ball into the circle. Ellie Bird did the majority of the shooting, securing 43 goals from 44 attempts for the Cantabrians.

Through the first quarter there was nothing separating the teams with Steel building a four-goal lead by the end of the stanza. The teams headed into the changing rooms at half-time with two goals separating them on the scoreboard.

With the game tied up at 45-all at three quarter time, the result came down to which side could effectively manage the pressure in the final 15 minutes.

An intercept from Poi gave the Tactix the possession, confidence and belief they needed to break the goal-for-goal tussle wide open.

For the Steel, George Fisher, Shannon Saunders and Kate Heffernan made solid contributions. Key wing defence Renee Savai’inaea was forced off the court in the first half through injury. Her defensive expertise and passing was sorely missed by her teammates.

Official Result and Stats:

Trident Homes Tactix:

61

Ascot Park Hotel Steel:

56

