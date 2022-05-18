Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Trustpower Projection - Into The Light By Amber Strain At Carter Fountain, 26 May - 12 June

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 6:41 am
Press Release: The Performance Arcade

The Performance Arcade 2022 presents:

The Trustpower Projection - Into the Light
By Amber Strain

Come gaze into the night as it gazes back at you! 

All are invited to come see themselves reflected in the lights within the water as Trustpower returns the free Carter Fountain projection to our shores, with an event that celebrates the people of Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Fun for the whole family – from 26 May to 12 June you can come down to the Carter Fountain after dark and from a waterfront booth take a live stream video of your face, which is then projected onto the water spray at a monumental scale for all to see and enjoy! 

The Carter Memorial Fountain has been a staple on the Wellington Oriental Parade since its installment in 1973. Since then beach goers have enjoyed its spectacle and romantic aura, with previous Trustpower Projections seeing ballerinas, swimmers, and even local taniwha Ngake and Whātaitai erupting from the water to dance within the fountain’s water wall.

For our fourth Trustpower Projection, designer Amber Strain has developed Into the Light as an exciting interactive take on the projection series. Strain has been developing this work over many years as a way to celebrate the endurance and vibrancy of the people of Te Whanganui-a-Tara, saying: 

"This has been such an enjoyable piece to develop. Working with sound and interaction designer Kate Ashworth, both of us have found ourselves in the new territory of interactable public art. From one little idea to how it is shaping today, I am thrilled to invite everyone to see themselves as a huge hologram in the water."

Into the Light was originally scheduled to be part of The Performance Arcade 2022 in February, but was postponed due to COVID red level settings. Director of the Arcade and recent Arts Wellingtonian of the Year, Sam Trubridge says; “Now the nights are longer, we have more time to enjoy the projections on the fountain.”

Trubridge is also conscious of the magnitude of the support given by Trustpower, especially in light of trying times during the COVID pandemic; 

“We are supremely grateful to Trustpower for their steadfast support of The Performance Arcade over the last five years. Their dedication and creativity with our event is integral to our goals to grow as an accessible, sustainable, forward thinking, innovative, and diverse festival of the future.”  

On after dark, 26 May – 12 June, this is your moment to come enjoy your moment in the light! 

26 May - 12 June | FREE
6-10pm Sun-Thu & 6-11pm Fri + Sat
Carter Fountain, Oriental Bay, Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington

Please note: Into the Light will run during rain, but not in northerly winds over 19kmph. The photo booth will be sanitized between each group. 

