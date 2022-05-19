Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2022 ANZ Premiership Finals Series Dates Confirmed

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 7:21 pm
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

The 2022 ANZ Premiership Finals Series dates have been confirmed with the Elimination Final on Wednesday 8 June before the Grand Final on Sunday 12 June.

The two match Finals Series sees the second and third placed teams at the end of the regular season face off in the Elimination Final, hosted by the second placed finisher.

This season’s minor premiers earn the right to host the Grand Final, where they will face off against the winner of the Elimination Final.

All ANZ Premiership matches, including the Finals Series will be broadcast live on Sky Sport, with the Grand Final simulcast live and free to air on Prime.

2022 ANZ Premiership Finals Series

Elimination Final (2nd v 3rd)
Wednesday 8 June, 7.15pm
Hosted by second placed team at the end of regular season

Grand Final
Sunday 12 June, 4.00pm
Hosted by this season’s minor premiers

