Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stars Men Soar To Victory Over Mystics Men In Thrilling Encounter

Sunday, 22 May 2022, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Robinhood Stars

The Stars Men have sealed an edge of the seat win over the Mystics Men, 44-43, in a highly entertaining rematch in front of a vocal crowd at Pulman Arena on Sunday.

Broadcast live on Sky Sport and streamed internationally, the match sees the ledger at one apiece between the two sides after the Mystics Men won this year’s first match 54-45 in April.

Stars Men’s defender Timothy Apisai was instrumental in the result, dominating in the defensive circle alongside Nathan Wilson in the second half to earn match MVP.

“I feel bloody great. It's good to get the win, especially being south side in front of the crowd too,” Apisai said after the match.

“From the first game we had players on court for the first time in front of the limelight and got our nerves out of the way and focused on the product which showed today. We played our game and got the win in the end, so I'm really happy.

“Netball’s about a team effort and wouldn't have got the tips or steals I did without the whole team working together.”

Featured across both line-ups were several Aotearoa Men’s representatives who will be in contention for selection at July’s Cadbury Netball Series against the Silver Ferns, New Zealand A and an invitational Mixed team.

It was a hotly contested opening quarter with the two sides going goal-for-goal with both defensive ends flexing their muscle, Stars Men edging ahead 12-11 after the first 15 minutes.

A shift into goal defence for Kruze Tangira sparked the Mystics Men, forcing several turnovers while Quintin Gerber and Thomson Matuku continued knocking down their shots to take them into halftime with a 25-21 lead.

Cheered on by a loud home crowd, the Stars Men pulled back onto level terms fuelled by the sharp-shooting of Matthew Dwyer, before pulling ahead 35-34 at the final turn.

Despite a strong fight back from the Mystics Men, the Stars Men were able to hold on to their slim advantage to take the one goal victory.

The game was part of a double-header at the venue, with the men’s invitational followed by the ANZ Premiership Round 11 game between the Robinhood Stars and MG Mystics.

Stars Men: 44
Mystics Men: 43

MVP: Timothy Apisai

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Robinhood Stars on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 