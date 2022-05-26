New Kids Music Song Video Released By Judi Cranston

A funky claymation video to accompany Judi Cranston’s popular song ‘Pakipaki Clap!’ was launched on Wednesday 25 May 2022.

This simple action song is great for toddlers through to young children, and uses te Reo words to reinforce a variety of movements in this ‘get up and dance’ track!

The song also empowers teachers who want to use more te Reo in their music session, but would like more support. Using actions such as pakipaki – clap, pekepeke (jump) and kanikani (dance), this little number is already popular with teachers and kids around Aotearoa.

The new video has been made with the support of NZ on Air and created by Video Producer Parry Jones, using claymation to really bring the song alive – including a claymation version of Judi and her bright yellow ukulele ‘Zing’. The video is available both as just the song and a lyric version.

To see this cool little video, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcHPusbNn8E. The lyric version will be available here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYFCv95Oh04 (as from May 27).

