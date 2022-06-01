Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough Back On The Spring Calendar For 2022

New Zealand’s premier long weekend in the garden, Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough, is back for 2022.

The regularly sold-out event will be held from 3 to 6 November, with tickets on sale from 25 July.

“We’re feeling really positive about this year’s event and are excited to be announcing the tour programme and our speakers very soon.”

Garden Marlborough’s Luke Elworthy says that, together with many of the classic Garden Marlborough favourites, the event will feature some new garden tours and workshops, along with an international keynote gardening expert.

“We have some really fabulous, inspiring gardening and horticultural experts joining us this year, so keep an eye out,” Luke says.

Last year’s Covid-19 restrictions saw the iconic event cancelled for the first time in 28 years.

“While that was hugely disappointing for all, particularly as ticket sales were at a record high, it has given our committee and supporters more time, more inspiration and even more enthusiasm, to plan for an absolutely wonderful long weekend for 2022,” Luke says.

Luke says those returning favourite events will include the popular Garden Party and STIHL Shop Garden Fête, as well as some of the beautiful ever-changing gardens that have opened their gates for Garden Marlborough for many years.

A highlight of New Zealand’s spring calendar, Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough always attracts many visitors to Marlborough, and Luke says local businesses will be looking forward to providing a warm welcome after an uncertain two years.

“Spring really is the perfect opportunity to soak in all Marlborough has to offer.”

For more information or to join our mailing list and register to receive the event programme, visit www.gardenmarlborough.co.nz

