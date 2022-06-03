NZ Art Show Gala Evening Rocks Wellington's TSB Arena

Wellington’s TSB Arena was quite the party zone last night as 1,000 art lovers celebrated New Zealand art at the NZ Art Show Gala Evening. It was a spectacular night of art and music, and patrons showed their love of art by kicking their heels up in style.

The Gala Evening opened the 3-day NZ Art Show event which showcases more than 2,000 pieces of original, affordable New Zealand art. More than 10,000 visitors are expected through the doors this weekend.

Attendees of the Gala Evening were well rewarded as they were treated to thousands of stunning artworks by 200 artists, fine wine by Luna Estate, craft beer from Taranaki brewery Shining Peak and live music by The Yeabsley Brothers Trio featuring Lisa Tomlins.

Carla Russell, Executive Director says, ‘I’m absolutely delighted with how the evening went, setting a precedent for the days ahead. Everyone was in high spirits, relishing the opportunity to celebrate in Aotearoa’s Art Party of the Year.’

‘The public know that the NZ Art Show is the most significant show of its kind and the demand to attend the Gala Evening was once again at an all-time high.’

Yesterday the winners for the 2022 RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture were announced with Harikoa – Aroā Nukunuku and Paki - He Taonga Tuku Iho by Auckland artists Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole taking out the top prize of $15,000.

Also announced yesterday were the finalists in the People’s Choice Art Award, a $3,000 prize sponsored by Brendan Foot Supersite since 2016. Ten stand-out artworks were selected by a jury panel, and the winner will be decided by public vote held over the course of the show:



Congratulations to the finalists:



‘Float’ism’ acrylic and aersol painting by Milarky (New Plymouth)

‘Skull City (Dcypher)’, LED lightbox by Atarau Lighting (Canterbury)

‘Pyramid’, oil painting by Samuel O’Malley (Wellington)

‘Bird Brain’, multiplate woodcut by Ben Reid(Canterbury); ‘Lake Rotoiti 3’, photographic print by roOm (Gisborne)

‘Watching the World Go By, archival pigment print’ by Mahania del Borrello (Wellington)

‘Love Returned’, oil painting by Jane Blackmore (Wellington)

‘SL024’, oil painting by Niki Corbishley (Wellington)

‘Sid and Lizzy Read The News’, acrylic painting by Christian Nicolson (Auckland)

‘Aqua Ring 3D’, Perspex and ink by Che Rogers (New Plymouth)

The NZ Art Show is taking place at Wellington’s TSB Arena this Queen’s Birthday weekend, opening Friday June 3rd to Sunday 5th, daily from 10am. Tickets are available on the door: $15 (adults), $10 (concession), free entry for children under 12 years.



ENDS

For more information please contact:

Carla Russell | Executive Director

carla@artshow.co.nz /027 244 8090

Midge Murray

NZ Art Show / Wild Ideas LTD Event Management

TEL: 04 387 4370 WEB: www.artshow.co.nz



© Scoop Media

