Brad And Georgia Secure World Championship Placing

On a memorable day two of the Oceania Area Championships for the New Zealand team, top billing was reserved for Brad Mathas and Georgia Hulls who both booked their ticket for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon with impressive victories.

Brad Mathas secured his spot by leading home a Kiwi one-two in the senior men’s 800m final at the Mackay Aquatic and Recreation Centre with a comprehensive win.

Just 90 minutes later Georgia Hulls was similarly dominant as she sprinted to an emphatic victory – clocking 23.45 (1.0m/s) to resist the best of the Australian challenge and add her name to the World Championships team.

Brad, 28, who was conditionally selected for the World Championships, turned that to an unconditional status by cruising to victory in 1:53.60 ahead of Michael Dawson (1:55.37).

It was a relatively routine win for the Melbourne-based athlete, who hails from Whanganui, but one of so much significance for the 2018 Commonwealth Games fifth-place finisher to earn another Black Singlet.

An elated Brad said: “I’m stoked. Really happy to confirm my spot for Eugene, it’s been a goal of mine since (2018) Comm Games to pull on the Black Singlet. I’ve had issues with injuries which have hampered my campaigns but it has been awesome to put it together today to confirm my spot.

“I had a lot more weight on it, so there were a lot of nerves on it. But I got the job done.”

Brad will next travel to Europe and base himself in Germany to finetune his preparations for the World Championships.

Georgia had suffered a hiccup in the morning heats, finishing a well-beaten second by Bree Masters but delivered when it mattered most in the final. Rounding the bend, the Hawke’s Bay-raised sprinter held a clear lead and simply kicked clear of her rivals to take top spot 0.37 clear of Australian champion Ella Connolly.

Georgia said: “I’m elated, relieved but very happy. Earlier today it was a classic heat, I went in very relaxed and eased off at the end and start too.

“I had to gee myself up for the final, try to stay in touch and run right through to the end. It feels good to beat those girls because there are such great runners.”

Georgia will head back to New Zealand for a few days before flying out to France to train with New Zealand 400m hurdles record-holder Portia Bing.

On the World Championships she said: “I just want to enjoy it and take it all in. Performance wise I haven’t thought too much about it, I guess the aim would be beat my ranking and make the semi-finals.”

A clearance of 4.50m by Olivia McTaggart led home a New Zealand one-two in the women’s pole vault from training partner Imogen Ayris.

After the Kiwi duo cleared 4.40m at the second time of asking, Olivia seized control with a first-time clearance at 4.50m. Despite a narrow failure with her third attempt, 4.50m was beyond Imogen today and she had to settle for silver.

Olivia, who like Imogen has been selected to compete at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and conditionally selected for the World Championships, raised the bar to 4.60m but in tough windy conditions she could not quite nail that height.

A satisfied Olivia, who won a pole vault silver medal at the previous edition of the Oceania Area Championships three years ago, said: Keeping it plain and simple I had so much fun out there. The last few trainings have not gone that well and I didn’t even get a jump in at warm up today, so to get a 4.50m today in not ideal conditions I have got to be happy. It shows 4.50m is a consistent height.

“I really wanted to get that 4.60m but we are saving it for the next big one. It is awesome to win gold, three years ago I got the silver and since then I’ve learned a lot as an athlete and as a pole vaulter so to come away with the gold and the Oceania title is awesome.”

New Zealand basked in the glow of a blizzard of medals and their current strength in depth of female 400m running was demonstrated as national one-lap champion Rosie Elliott edged Isabel Neal in a typically titanic tussle between the duo.

Rosie proved just the stronger to win the senior women’s 400m title in 52.97 by 0.50 from Isabel, who was rewarded with silver. The 2021 New Zealand champion Camryn Smart finished an agonising 0.21 outside of bronze to place fourth behind Aussie Jessica Thornton.

Rosie said of adding the Oceania 400m title to the New Zealand one-lap title in her first year of quarter-miling: “It is so cool I didn’t believe at the start of the season I would have this success. To be new to an event and to feel this kind of success is really awesome. Izzy is a phenomenal competitor and so much fun to run against. I had that bit of a push to catch her and as is normal with Izzy it was a massive fight down the home straight.”

Commonwealth Games-bound discus thrower Connor Bell did not have his best day at the office but still a 57.51m effort in round four was good enough to deliver a gold medal in the senior men’s discus. Lachlan Page of Australia with 54.83m took out the silver medal.

Canterbury-based multi-eventer Max Attwell produced a blistering performance in the 1500m to overhaul Australian Alex Diamond and win decathlon gold in a new personal best of 7635pts. Attwell, who placed fourth at the 2019 World University Games, posted PB’s in five of the ten disciplines to claim a memorable win.

In the Para events, Danielle Aitchison, the Paralympic 200m T36 silver medallist went one better at the Oceania Championships. The Waikato-based sprinter stopping the clock in 31.09 to claim the victory of percentages (of the world record based on classification.

