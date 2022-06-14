Back By Popular Demand… The Legendary And Iconic OG Wiggles Grown Ups Arena Gigs This August!

Following the huge success of their recent sold-out adults-only concert, the OG Wiggles are back! With their last reunion performance receiving an overwhelming response and selling out in just five minutes, Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page will tour the country with two very special 15+ shows, featuring some of The Wiggles’ best-loved songs and cameos from characters such as Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, and Henry the Octopus.

The OG Wiggles Reunion Tour! features all the Wiggly classics, beginning in Auckland on August 20 and finishing in Christchurch on August 26!

The shows will be supported by DJ duo John & Lenny, best known for their involvement as a dancers/singers in the Australian Pop music group “Justice Crew,” who won Australia’s Got Talent 2010! New Zealand radio personality, Robert Rakete will join The OG Wiggles on stage wearing his bespoke skivvy, designed by pupils from Mayfield Primary School, Auckland.

Jeff Fatt, OG Purple Wiggle, said, “All of those children who loved The Wiggles in the 90s are now adults who love the nostalgia and fun from that time in their lives. This night is for the grown-ups and is a chance to bring back some of that genuine, high-spirited liveliness again. We can’t wait to relive those childhood memories and dance the night away to some of the favourite old-school tunes.”

“It will be The Wiggles as you remember and love them, but we’ll all have a bit more grey hair… and there’s a bar. We’ll be playing all your favourite songs, and put on a show you won’t forget,” added Murray Cook, OG Red Wiggle.

“Looking forward to getting back on stage with the OG Wiggles - we always have a great time together, and can’t wait to see the “kids” reliving their childhood. I may have to pull back a bit on the dancing this time around though!” said Greg Page, OG Yellow Wiggle.

This is the reunion tour you will not want to miss! Toot-toot chugga chugga, tickets are on-sale Thursday 14 June at 10am at www.thewiggles.com

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND - SATURDAY AUGUST 20

CHRISTCHURCH ARENA, CHRISTCHURCH - FRIDAY AUGUST 26

TICKETS ON SALE 10AM THURSDAY, JUNE 14

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.thewiggles.com

