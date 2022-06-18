Mimi Webb (UK) Announces Special Guest Sam Fischer (AU)

Australian born, LA based ARIA-nominated singer-songwriter Sam Fischer has been announced as special guest support on UK popstar Mimi Webb ’s upcoming debut Australia and New Zealand tour .

has been announced as special guest support on UK popstar ’s upcoming debut and tour Mimi is currently touring supporting her critically acclaimed Seven Shades of Heartbreak EP and the global streaming hit ‘ House On Fire ’ . Her first ever UK headline tour sold out in under one hour.

EP and the global streaming hit . Sam is Best known for his breakout hit ‘This City’, and just released his new single ‘All My Loving’. This is his first time touring Australia.

Mimi Webb and Frontier Touring are excited to announce that ARIA-nominated singer-songwriter Sam Fischer will support Mimi as a special guest on her debut Australia and New Zealand tour this September. The Australian-born, LA-based artist who is best known for his breakout global hit ‘This City’ will join Mimi Webb at all shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Auckland. Tickets are available now via frontiertouring.com/mimiwebb.

“I’m so excited to have Sam Fischer joining me on my first ever Australian and NZ tour. He is not only an absolute legend but a friend of mine so I can’t wait to travel these amazing countries with him and have him show me some of his favourite places.” - Mimi Webb

“In the last 2 and a half years, I've watched from my LA apartment as dream after dream came true back home in Aus. My first ARIA nomination for Song of the Year, I spent sitting in a two-sizes-too-small Gucci suit in LA at 3am, a 2nd ARIA nomination for Song of the Year that I spent sitting in a wrinkled hotel bedsheet at 8am in London. I played the Melbourne Cup on the Roosevelt rooftop at sunset and my Mum saw me on a huge billboard on the side of a pizza shop in Surry Hills while I was on FaceTime... bittersweet to say the least. So to finally be coming home to play my first Australian shows and getting to do it while supporting young legend Mimi Webb is epic, to meet the fans and everyone who's supported me and completely changed my life and overall just be home is just so bloody exciting. I can't wait.” - Sam Fischer

UK breakout star Mimi Webb’s latest single ‘Goodbye’ (May 2022) is a hypnotic and heartfelt ballad underpinned by sparse and shuddering piano. It follows the success of the streaming hit (and Brit Photographic Industry (BPI) Silver certified) ‘House On Fire’ released earlier this year, as well as several tracks from her debut record Seven Shades of Heartbreak, including the BPI Platinum ‘Good Without’, BPI Platinum and ARIA Gold ‘Dumb Love’ (#24 on The Official New Zealand Music Chart) and BPI Silver ‘24/5’. The success of ‘Dumb Love’ and ‘Good Without’ led Mimi to be the first female British artist since Dua Lipa (in 2017) to have two singles in the Top 15 UK chart before releasing a debut album. To date, Mimi’s honest and heartfelt music has generated over 634 million global streams and counting.

Sam Fischer’s 3x ARIA Platinum, RMNZ Platinum and ARIA Award-nominated debut single ‘This City’ reached mammoth heights in 2020 with a whopping 56 million AU and 9.5 million NZ streams to date. Now Fischer returns in 2022 with the compelling and emotive new single ‘All My Loving’, his first single since ‘Hopeless Romantic’ (2021) which attracted 28 million global streams in just over six months.

Touring off the back of multiple festival slots, sold-out headline shows, a live performance for millions of people at the Queen’s Jubilee (alongside Sir Elton John), and just before embarking on her first ever major headlining US tour (following a run supporting Tate McRae), this will be an exciting first chance for down under fans to see Mimi Webb in her element live on stage, joined by Sam Fischer.

MIMI WEBB

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

SPECIAL GUEST SAM FISCHER

SEPTEMBER 2022

Presented by Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment and ZM (NZ)

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

via frontiertouring.com/mimiwebb

© Scoop Media

