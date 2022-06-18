Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Two Of NZ’s Best Comedians; Paul Ego And Paul Douglas Are Coming To Christchurch!

Saturday, 18 June 2022, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Hello Pecia Productions

Two of NZ’s best standup comedians are hitting the road together for ‘The Paul Paul Comedy Night’ - a 2 hour showcase of world class comedy from easily the best Pauls in the business.

The shows feature “NZ’s Top Professional Comedian” PAUL EGO, a legend of stage and small screen. Ego has over 25 years comedy experience and is a much in-demand live performer. His rapid wit as an MC and feature act comic has seen him described as 'The Master of Improv'. He is also well known from his years on the hit TV comedy panel show ‘7DAYS’ and as the voice of one of NZ’s leading large yellow supermarkets.

Ego will be joined by “gifted and hilarious comedian” PAUL DOUGLAS. One of the busiest live comics in the country, Douglas was the winner of ‘Best Live Show’ and ‘Best Gag’ at the 2019 NZ Comedy Guild Awards. Put simply, as it was in one particular review, Paul is “just a dude with a microphone being incredibly funny” If you haven’t already caught him on ‘7DAYS’, ‘THE PROJECT’ or the ‘TVNZ BEST FOODS COMEDY GALA’ then this is your chance to catch Paul Douglas live.

‘The Paul Paul Comedy Night’ is a show where both Pauls are the feature act. Each night they’ll draw straws or sausages or whatever else is close by, to decide who goes first and who goes second. Regardless of the order, rest assured that Paul will definitely be the best act of the night.

‘THE PAUL PAUL COMEDY NIGHT’ featuring PAUL EGO and PAUL DOUGLAS - brought to you by Christchurch based independent stand up comedy production company Hello Pecia Productions.

Coming to a Canterbury venue either near you, or near someone you know.

21st July - Loons Lyttelton

22nd July - Papa Hou Christchurch

23rd July - Rangiora Town Hall

24th July - The Grand Hotel Akaroa

Tickets $30 - $40 from Kiwiticket

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hello Pecia Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 